Ancient Looking Fish From Prehistoric Era Washes Up On East-Coast

A prehistoric-looking fish recently washed up on the eastern shores of the United States. Naturalist and photographer Allen Sklar spotted a perished Atlantic sturgeon that had washed ashore. He found the fish when he was exploring Assateague Island, a 37-mile-long island on the Virginia-Maryland border. Though he spends a lot of time in the area, sturgeon sightings are not very common. Sklar specializes in the island’s history, wildlife, and ecology.

“I drive the 12 miles of beach about 100 days a year and so see a lot of stuff others don’t. This was the second sturgeon I have seen dead in 27 years of driving on the island,” he said. The species inhabits coastal waters ranging from Canada to Florida. The fish in the photos was estimated to be about 3 feet long. However, larger sturgeon specimens can reach lengths of up to 14 feet and tip the scales at more than 800 pounds. The species is believed to potentially be 120 million years old. The lifespan of the fish can be up to 60 years.

The Ancient Species Of Fish Quite Literally Evolved With Dinosaurs

Newsweek reports that Sklar’s Original Facebook Post Provided Additional Context For The Images.

“This is a small one, researchers have found them up to 160 pounds in the rivers and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay and [they] can weigh over a thousand pounds in other parts of the world. Overfished to the point of almost being extinct they were put on the Endangered Species list in 2012.”

This 37-inch fish is a true member of the dinosaurs. It has no scales only rows of hard plates called scutes. A bottom feeder, it will eat almost anything including clams, mussels, and dead fish. Under its chin are four whiskers called barbels which are used to sense the bottom for food. The mouth is hard and bony with no teeth.”

Overfishing And Habitat Loss Lowering Atlantic Sturgeon Populations

In another recent sturgeon-related post by Sklar, he shared some historical folklore about sturgeon in the area. During the revolutionary war, a soldier had his leg broken by a 10-foot sturgeon that leaped into his boat as he rowed across the Potomac at Georgetown. It was also a cultural tradition for young men from the Powhatan tribe to attempt to ride the back of a sturgeon for as long as possible as part of the initiation into adulthood.

The fish look every bit as jurassic as the dinosaurs they once shared the Earth with. Their bodies are covered in protective bony plates called scutes. They also have long snouts and shark-like fins and tails.

The species was historically far more prevalent than they are today. Continuous overfishing during the 19th and 20th centuries coupled with habitat loss have caused a drastic decline in the number of sturgeon swimming through the sea. Sturgeon eggs were also previously harvested to source the commercial demand for caviar.

All of the five Atlantic sturgeon populations in the U.S. are protected as threatened or endangered by the Endangered Species Act. The sturgeon were once very, very common in the Chesapeake Bay surrounding the Delmarva Peninsula. Though their sightings in the region are much rarer these days.