Andean Bear Breaks Steel Cable, Escapes St. Louis Zoo

Ben, a 300-pound Andean bear, managed to break through his steel mesh enclosure and escape into the nearby forest. His St. Louis Zoo staff had an unusual Tuesday morning (to say the least) as a result.

Luckily, Ben’s Big Adventure took place early in the morning of Feb. 7 before the zoo’s 10 AM opening. When staff arrived at 8 AM, they found his enclosure empty, then found Ben roaming the “Rivers Edge” area, local KMOV4 reports.

From there, a 90 minute rescue and recovery kicked off. The goal? Sedate Ben, transport him back to safety, and figure out how the Andean bear escaped his steel-clad enclosure.

Saint Louis Zoo’s Director of Public Relations, Billy Brennan, tells KMOV4 it was a “challenge” to sedate Ben. “He was in a heavily wooded area and it was difficult getting a clear tranquilizer shot,” Brennan describes. Thankfully, staff was able to return Ben to the indoor portion of his enclosure, and all medical tests point to him being in perfect health.

While no guests had arrived, the zoo did have to cancel their 8:30 AM preschool classes for Tuesday. No one wants to send their children to class with a bear on the loose, after all.

As for how Ben escaped, Brennan says the Andean bear was “meddling with his steel mesh enclosure and caused one of the steel cables to break.” This created a small hole for the bear to climb through, and his big adventure began.

Zoo officials maintain that this type of incident is “extremely rare,” and as a former Nashville Zoo employee, I can confirm they are. But St. Louis staff will be inspecting all habitats that have similar steel mesh to ensure it doesn’t happen again courtesy of Ben or any other residents.

The Vulnerable Andean Bear

As our Nashville Zoo cites, the Andean bear is South America’s only bear species. These smaller ursines are native to Andean countries from Venezuela to Bolivia, hence the name.

If you’re unfamiliar with their name, you may have heard their common moniker, “the spectacled bear,” a result of the blonde patterning on their face that can resemble glasses around their eyes:

(Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Interestingly, Andeans are considered to be the most herbivorous of all bear species. While most bears are opportunistic omnivores, Andeans eat mostly fruit, bromeliads, grasses, and cactus flowers. Only occasionally will they eat small animals. They’re also the most arboreal bear species, building leafy platforms in trees to feed and sleep.

Sadly, these bears have lost 90% of their original Andean habitat due to mining, farming and lumber. Currently, the species is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List as a result of habitat destruction and poaching.

Zoos play a vital role in the species’ recovery as a result. Today, there are 37 Andean bears in U.S. zoos, and the Nashville Zoo houses two.