Anglers Dead After Tragic Accident in Virginia

Authorities have pronounced two anglers dead after they fell into a Virginia lake and went missing on Monday, Jan 2. Before tragedy struck, the young men enjoyed a day on the water at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake.

After they fell into the water, they were declared missing, and authorities launched a two-day search. Later, local authorities announced that they had recovered the bodies of the anglers. They were later identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis.

Authorities locate anglers after two-day search

According to local reports, a witness phoned first responders around 4 p.m. on Monday. The witness said the men fell over when their fishing boat capsized. The witness also revealed that one of the anglers could swim to shore. However, they said he swam back to try and save his friend as he struggled to swim. Sadly, neither of the men made it back to shore.

Later that day, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department deployed rescue teams to locate the men. In addition, diving crews were also sent out to scour the lake, but it proved unsuccessful. The following day, they continued their search, but hope waned, and the mission later became a “recovery effort.”

According to Sgt. Tom Dooley, with the DWR, knew that divers would find the two bodies. However, the depth and temperature of the water made it all the more challenging.

Victim’s mother opens up about being at ‘peace’ knowing her son tried to save his friend

Per reports, the area where the vessel was turned over is nearly 70 feet deep. In addition, lake reports also reveal that the water temperature was around 49 degrees, meaning hypothermia could’ve been a cause of death. According to experts, humans can survive for only one to three hours in water less than 50 degrees.

After authorities identified the bodies, the men’s families opened up about their heartbreak. On Jan 3, Oakes’ mother revealed that life would no longer be the same for her now that her son has passed away.

While she is shocked by the tragedy, she feels some comfort in knowing that her son spent his final moments trying to save his friend.

“The only peace we have is knowing that in true Landon fashion, he went back to save his friend,” she wrote in the heartbreaking post. “I know in my heart that he and my dad are having the time of their lives catching up in heaven. My dad’s fishing lures, etc, that he had given Landon a few years ago were recovered in the boat.”

She added that she and her family are “beyond devastated” and “can’t process” the horrific event.