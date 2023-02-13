Animal Rescue Invites People to ‘Toss Their Ex to the Wolves’ in Valentine’s Day Fundraiser

For some, Valentine’s Day isn’t a celebration of love but a painful reminder of bad relationships past. For those of us who dread the annual explosion of hearts, candies, and flowers, the Pennsylvania animal rescue T&D’s Cats of the World has a solution: why not toss your ex to the wolves?

Despite their feline name, the animal rescue is home to hundreds of animals of all shapes and sizes, from tigers to goats to bobcats. “We rescue wild animals, and most of the animals we have were illegally owned pets. They are turned over to us by the people,” rescue owner Jennifer Mattive told WNEP. “But most likely, they’re from government confiscations, and they end up coming here.”

On Valentine’s Day, however, the rescue’s wolves take center stage with the annual “Toss Your Ex to the Wolves” event. For $5.00, animal lovers across the country can send in the name of their ex via Paypal or by mail, T&D’s explained. In exchange, a volunteer will write the name (or word) of your choice on a homemade dog biscuit and tossed to the wolves on Love Day.

“It’s fun,” Mattive said. “It’s Something different for Valentine’s Day, and it’s a nice fundraiser that was started a few years ago.”

According to Mattive, the idea for the creative, vaguely ghoulish tradition came from one of the animal rescue volunteers, who has a penchant for making cookies the wolves can’t get enough of. There are no rules for the name that goes on the treats, as long as it’s six characters or less. “It can be an ex-spouse, or boss, or roommate,” the owner said.

Animal Rescue Posts Photos of Each Ex-Branded Cookie Fed to the Wolves

The number fluctuates, but the T&D animal rescue currently houses six wolves. All six were illegally owned before finding a new home at the rescue. Though wolf ownership is illegal, people attempt it anyway, ultimately leading to confiscation and relocation of the animals.

“Some of them live together, some of them have to be by themselves,” Mattive said. “Since they were raised by people, they don’t get along with other wolves.”

Sadly, the Toss Your Ex to the Wolves event isn’t one that the animal rescue holds in person. That said, they don’t leave their patrons wondering if their “Zach” flavored cookie was actually fed to a wolf, either.

On Valentine’s Day, the rescue’s social media will flood with photos of all the branded biscuits and the wolves happily munching on the country’s slew of bad exes.

Though they put a unique spin on the tradition, T&D’s isn’t the only animal rescue or zoo to participate in a version of the anti-Love Day event. The San Antonio Zoo, for instance, allows visitors to name a cockroach after an ex. That roach is then fed to one of the zoo’s resident reptiles.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina Humane Society invites patrons to write their names on litter boxes. On Valentine’s Day, the cats take care of the rest.