Another Dead Humpback Whale Spotted Near New York, 13 in Total Since Dec. 1

A humpback whale was spotted dead on Monday floating off the coast of New York near a shipping channel. This sighting marked the 13th whale found dead in the area since December 1.

On February 12, an endangered 20-year-old, 43-foot North Atlantic right whale washed up on Virginia Beach. The next day, a humpback whale washed up along the Jersey Shore.

Four days later, a 25-foot minke whale was found washed up on the shore of the Rockaway Peninsula in NYC. This one suffered “several broken bones and cut wounds across its body” before its death.

Three whales suffered horrific deaths in the span of a week in a single area. Sadly, however, these tragic incidents barely scratch the surface. In total, 23 dead whales have washed up on beaches along the East Coast since December 1. According to NOAA, thirteen of those animals met their fates in New Jersey and New York.

The total numbers are lower than in some previous years. The sheer rate at which these whales are dying, however, is causing concern among scientists.

Late Monday, the US Coast Guard reported a humpback whale between 4 and 5 miles from New York and New Jersey. Following the report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that “unidentified whale carcass” was spotted south of the Ambrose shipping channel.

“Both USCG Sector NY and NY DEC deployed assets to attempt to relocate and further document the animal, and it was determined to be a humpback whale,” NOAA told Fox News. “Teams will continue to monitor the situation, but due to human safety concerns with impending weather, a response may not be possible.”

Why Are So Many Humpback Whales Washing Ashore?

Though the deaths span across a variety of species, the majority have been humpbacks. Autopsies following the incidents showed that ship strikes were the most likely cause of many of the deaths.

That said, ship strikes aren’t the sole cause. Scientists believe the worrying mortality rate is the result of an unfortunate combination of factors. First of all, climate change and warming oceans have led whales and their prey to venture closer to shore.

Then there’s the surge in online shopping. Last year, ports in New York and New Jersey were the busiest in the US. The increase in buying also necessitated far larger cargo ships to handle the demand and alleviate supply-chain issues.

The combination of the humpback whales’ migration and the increase in ships has resulted in more whales finding themselves in the paths of these monstrous vessels.

“When the whales are in these channels, you have to cross your fingers and hope there are no collisions,” Paul Sieswerda, executive director of an NYC-based whale research group, told The New York Times.