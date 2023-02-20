Another Deer Infiltrates Alabama Classroom

An Alabama elementary school received an unexpected visitor earlier this month when a deer crashed through a window, careening around a classroom before sprinting through the window once again.

A now-viral video posted by Evergreen Elementary School in Evergreen, Alabama, shows a deer streaking through an empty classroom after shattering the window on the exterior wall. The doe then skids toward the opposite end of the classroom, unable to regain her footing on the slick floor.

In their Facebook post, the school explained that the deer stayed in the school for “a couple of hours” before eventually disappearing back into the wooded area nearby.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” they said. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Thankfully, the deer wasn’t the only one to escape the incident unharmed. Because it decided to pay a surprise visit to the school on a Saturday, the classroom, along with the entire school, was empty. Though there was a mess to clean up when everyone arrived on Monday morning, no students or faculty suffered injuries from the shattered glass or frightened animal.

Alabama School Wasn’t the Only One to Receive a Visit From a Deer

The deer of the southeastern US seem to have a heightened interest in school buildings this month, as the Alabama school wasn’t the only to have a deer crash through their window.

A few days after the incident in Alabama, a deer crashed through the window of a high school in Tennessee. This time, students and faculty were at the school. As luck would have it, however, the deer smashed the window at such an early hour that students and teachers hadn’t even found their way to the classrooms yet.

At around 7:30 in the morning, security cameras at the school caught a deer exploring the perimeter of the building. After a few minutes of searching, it found its entry point – a heavy glass window with a classroom on the other side.

The deer sprinted toward the window, crashing through and sending glass flying in every direction. It then ran back through the window, but instead of disappearing into the woods from which it came, it turned back toward the school. The animal then crashed through another window and into a second classroom.

The classroom was, again, empty, and the confused and likely startled deer left again, this time without coming back. And while the students and staff escaped unscathed, this deer wasn’t as lucky as her Alabama counterpart. She suffered at least minor injuries when the window shattered, indicated by the blood she left behind.

“I’m glad no one got hurt…the deer definitely got hurt,” freshman student Sienna Raab told WREG. “There’s photos of a smashed window and blood on the floor.”