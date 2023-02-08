Another State Breaks Major Deer Hunting Record

Massachusettes hunters set a new yearly record of deer taken last season. According to the latest reports, hunters in the state took a total of 15,853 deer in 2022, which is within the expected range allowed under strict regulation set by MassWildlife.

Before, hunters set the record for the number they harvested in 2020 at 14,766. Officials in the state recently released preliminary harvest figures for the previous deer hunting season. Hunters who used primitive firearms took 3,366 deer, while those who used shotguns took 5,823. In archery alone, hunters took 6,543. During Paraplegic Hunt Days, they took seven deer. In addition, youth hunters took 114 deer.

“The statewide deer population has been increasing for several decades,” said MassWildlife Deer and Moose Project Leader Martin Feehan. He added, “Hunting is a critical tool for balancing the populations with forest health while feeding tens of thousands of families across Massachusetts every year. It really is a win-win for both people and wildlife conservation.”

Officials also estimate more than 150,000 are herded across the New England state. In some central and western Massachusetts regions, there will be 12-18 deer per square mile, and in some places in eastern Massachusetts, 30-50 deer roam per square mile.

According to experts, hunting is a valuable tool for the population management of the animals. In addition, they add that hunting helps keep car accidents with the animals at bay and also benefits habitat management.

To limit the population in eastern Massachusetts, MassWildlife sold more permits available to hunters. According to the organization, populations in Bristol, Plymouth, and Nantucket Counties have been far too high.

Massachusetts implements new program for hunters to donate the deer meat

Now, the agency reports they will launch the Hunters Share the Harvest Program this fall. The program allows hunters to donate wild game meat like venison to Massachusetts residents dealing with hunger and food insecurity.

“A program like this really brings together several different stakeholder groups to work together to serve the greater good across the board,” noted Feehan.

“This is a big win,” he added. “It’s a program that a lot of folks within the agency have had as a goal for a long time.”

For the program, there’s one approved meat processor in the community of Hanover. There, they accept whole-deer donations, package venison, and then distribute it to those in need through the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s Food 4 Vets program.

“Helping support those families is really important,” Feehan said.

According to a study by The Greater Boston Food Bank, nearly one-third of residents in Massachusetts combat food insecurity.