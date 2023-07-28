Another Yellowstone wildfire is burning, officials suppressing blaze

Unlike the historic 1988 fire seen here, this new wildland fire is “small and remote,” Yellowstone National Park officials tell Outsider.

This week, a Yellowstone visitor spotted the remote fire about 5.5 miles south of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road and .5 miles east of the Lamar River Trail in Lamar Valley, the park details in their media release.

Officials have labeled this blaze the Hitching Post Fire, noting it “likely ignited by lightning on July 25.”

Currently, “it is about .5 acres and smoldering in steep terrain,” Yellowstone adds. Every fire starts small, however, and crews are working to confine it in kind.

There are no closures due to the fire in the national park as of Friday, July 28, 2023. But Yellowstone’s parkwide fire danger is currently set to HIGH. Extra precaution should be taken by all visitors as a result.

Hitching Post Fire is second Yellowstone wildfire of 2023 fire season

Late last week, a separate Yellowstone visitor spotted what would become the first confirmed wildland fire of the national park’s 2023 fire season.

Thankfully, the fire was small when spotted on July 22. At the time, it was around .1 acre. Smoke rose from between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern portion of the park before smokejumpers took action.

The team of four, based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the blaze. As of Yellowstone’s media release to Outsider on Monday, July 24, the wildfire was declared “out.”

Park officials also cite lightning as the cause of that natural blaze. With this wildland fire extinguished, there were no active wildland fires in the park until the Hitching Post Fire reported here.

Before visiting America’s first national park during fire season, it is imperative to stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone national park Fire Danger sign at High. (photo courtesy of NPS media release, NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

For more safety information ahead of your visit, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park.