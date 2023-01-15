Are They Among Us? New UFO Sightings Data Revealed in U.S. Intel Report

According to federal officials, the number of reported UFO sightings has absolutely surged over the last two years. Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence says his team is currently reviewing 510 UFO sightings across the country. According to Fox News, those figures were revealed as part of an unclassified report for Congress.

A preliminary report released in 2021 tallied up ongoing investigations of 144 UFO sightings. Since then, 366 more sightings have been reported to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The increase is being attributed to a reduced stigma around claiming to have seen a UFO and a better understanding of potential threats posed by them.

More than half of the UFOs on the report were described as “unremarkable” “unmanned aircraft systems,” “balloon-like entities,” or simply clutter. However, the other half of the report appears to be more high-tech than that.

The report indicates those UFOS “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis.”

U.S. Navy And Air Force Pilots Reporting More UFOs

Who knows more about the sky than the guys flying through it all the time, right? Well, U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots are responsible for the majority of the new UFO reports. It’s a demographic that should be concerned with UFOs, as their very safety depends on detecting them. “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for the safety of flight or adversary collection activity,” the report reads.

Reports Skyrocket As All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office Established

Congress established the AARO in 2022 to track detected objects in the sky, underwater, and in outer space. Interest in UFOs seemingly started to spike in 2021, when the Department of National Intelligence confirmed knowledge of UFOs. That report also explained many of the reports are of aircraft that “remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion.”

Air Force Brigadier General Pay Ryder who serves as the Press Secretary for the Pentagon said that UFO sightings are taken very seriously. It’s a means of monitoring national security threats.

“The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of U.S. operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount,” Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. “We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one.”

UFOs Being Sighted Frequently Flying Over Ukraine

The U.S. isn’t the only country recently reporting a ton of UFO sightings though. Sadly the war in Ukraine has led to an increased number of rockets and fighter jets flying through the sky. The number of UFOs being reported has also skyrocketed though.

Researchers looking into it have explained that they can’t explain what they’ve been seeing as natural phenomena because they move too fast. “We see them everywhere,” they said. “We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear. Flights of single, group, and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second.”