An Area 51 researcher is speaking out about how the FBI allegedly tore his two Nevada homes apart during a “humiliating” raid. According to The Sun, the Area 51 researcher, named Joerg Arnu, claimed that the FBI and U.S. Air Force raided his Las Vegas and Rachel homes and seized all his computers. Arnu notably runs the Dreamland Resort website, which is dedicated to the goings on at the military base in Nevada. However, he told the media outlet that he was subjected to a humiliating raid.

The Area 51 researcher shared details about the raids on his website. “Each location saw at least 15-20 agents rummaging through our homes and about 8 vehicles,” he explained. “I will spare you the details but it got quite tense and humiliating for me in Rachel and for my girlfriend in Vegas.”

The Area 51 researcher also said that all his laptops, phones, memory sticks, cameras, drone, and other items were seized. “When it was all over, I was left in Rachel with two broken doors, broken furniture inside the house, and zero means to communicate. Our Vegas home fared a little better, with only a broken front door and torn down blinds.”

Arnu further shared that during the process he lost all of his data. He also lost medical files, financial and tax records as well as passwords. “To the best of my knowledge I have not broken the law,” he explained. “The search warrants are not very specific but aerial photos of Area 51 and other installations came up repeatedly. So I have taken those down for now to defuse the situation.”

Area 51 Researcher Raided By FBI Says He Is Speaking to His Attorney About the Situation

Meanwhile, Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu says he is planning to speak to his attorney about the FBI raid. Born in Germany, Arnu moved to the U.S. in 1995 after he studied electrical engineering. He worked in Silicon Valley and had a lifelong interest in aviation. This led to him researching the U.S. government’s mysterious military base.

Arnu has notably appeared in numerous Area 51 documentaries and TV shows. He also has contributed with material and expertise to dozen of productions. He has been running the Dreamland Resort website since 1999. The website features data and information from over the years relating to the military base.

The website reads, “For 20 years and counting Dreamland Resort has been the most comprehensive source for information on Area 51, Black Projects, the Nellis Ranges, TTR and the ET Highway. The webmaster is a 25-year Area 51 Research veteran and a resident of Rachel, NV, right outside the gates of Area 51.”

Arnu recently addressed the material on the website. “It has been brought to my attention that there is concern about some of the material on this site. I do not believe that collecting or publishing that material is against the law.”