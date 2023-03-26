Arizona Coyote Attacks Two Toddlers in One Week: VIDEO

Arizona officials are on the lookout for the coyote culprit of not one, but two attacks this past week in the Scottsdale area. Both victims were toddlers.

One brave mom, Kelly Pirozzi, recounted how her 21-month-old son was attacked by the coyote while she was standing in her own driveway.

“It happened so quickly,” she told ABC News on Friday. Pirozzi’s home surveillance camera captured the shocking moment the coyote bit her son’s arm, knocking him down (below). Fortunately, the wild canine released its grip once her little one started crying. Pirozzi then quickly took her son inside and reported the incident to officials.

He’s “OK,” she stresses, citing “minor bite marks” on his arm.

Just half a mile away, another toddler was attacked on a playground near an elementary school, Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish, confirms. He and other local wildlife officials believe the same coyote was involved in both incidents. Thankfully, the children only suffered minor injuries.

The second toddler holds “showings of scrape marks on his stomach,” Julian tells ABC News. He reiterates that coyote attacks are rare, citing these incidents as the first in the Phoenix area since 2017.

As for this coyote, Arizona’s Game and Fish Department says in a statement that he “shows little fear of people and may have been illegally fed in the past.”

While the wild canine remains at large, parents should take extra precautions and be vigilant, even in their own backyards. The Game and Fish Department is patrolling the area and asks all locals who spots a coyote to report it immediately to 623-236-7201.

Hopefully, officials catch this coyote soon and prevent any further incidents.

Previous Coyote Attacks in Arizona

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, there have been at least 38 documented cases of coyote attacks on humans in the state since 2000.

The 2017 attack cited above occurred when a 4-year-old girl was bitten in her Phoenix-area backyard. In 2009, a woman in Mesa was attacked and bitten by a coyote while walking her dog. The coyote was eventually captured and euthanized.

In 2006, a 6-year-old boy in Glendale was bitten on the ankle by a coyote while playing outside. The animal was never caught.

While a common sight in Arizona, coyotes typically avoid interactions with humans. However, human activity can sometimes alter their behavior. The Arizona Game and Fish Department warns against feeding coyotes in any scenario. This can cause the wild canines to lose their natural fear of humans, leading to increased aggression.

In addition to being cautious around coyotes, the dept. also advises residents to keep their pets on a leash and to supervise them when they’re outside. Coyotes see pets as prey, and attacks on domestic animals are far more common than on humans.