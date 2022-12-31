Arizona Home Terrorized by Rattlesnakes for Several Months Due to Unfortunate Issue

For the last several months, an Arizona home has been plagued by an onslaught of deadly rattlesnakes. And sadly for the homeowners, there’s not much that can be done to keep the slithery reptiles away.

According to Newsweek, the embattled home is located in Ahwatukee in Pheonix, AZ. Although the reptiles that have taken up residence around the home—identified as speckled rattlesnakes—are relatively common in the region, professional snake catchers that have been to the residence before state that this house in particular is especially prone to visitation from these creatures.

In the last few months, professional snake catcher Marissa Maki and others of Rattlesnake Solutions have removed four different speckled rattlers from the same property. This time, Maki found one rattlesnake hiding behind an aloe plant outside the home.

Rattlesnake Solutions owner Brian Hughes explained that, unfortunately, “the specific location [of the house] is the issue. It’s not only directly adjacent to the preferable habitat for speckled rattlesnakes, but it is on the corner.”

This feature is important to note for one main reason. Hughes stated the structure of many Arizona neighborhoods is at fault. He said they are typically “built with a long shared block wall behind them.” This “can function like a funnel.”

Hughes explained these walls then force “any snakes that may want to visit the well-watered and shaded properties to enter at the sides. For this reason, homes found at the corners often see far more snake visitors than homes with more interior.”

Everything You Need to Know About Arizona’s Speckled Rattlesnakes:

Like all snakes, the speckled rattlesnake boasts a unique coloring. The outlet states they can range from white to brown to orange. Photos show that it also has bead-like scales and a highly flecked banded pattern that sort of resembles granite.

Speaking about the snakes removed from the Arizona home, Hughes said, “Adults get to around three feet long.”

He said of the ones found in the resident’s yard, “These were all adults between two and three feet long.”

Aside from the speckled rattlesnake, the Ahwatukee area is home to five other common rattlesnake species. One of those species is the Western Diamondback, which also happens to be the largest in the state.

Though professional snake catchers have removed four speckled rattlesnakes from the Arizona property over the last few months, that’s not to say that that’s the only species that residents could find hiding out in their backyards. Hughes further said about the slithering reptiles in general, “Rattlesnakes are often found at properties in Arizona, most often in backyards where vegetation, water, and feeding opportunities are present.”

To keep snakes from invading your property, or at least taking residence right up near your house, the professional snake catcher offered a few helpful, easy tips to steer clear of the reptiles. He recommended putting up snake fencing and consistently getting rid of leaf litter. Also, keeping plants well-maintained and away from homes will help people avoid speckled rattlers as much as possible.