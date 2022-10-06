Arizona Man Last Seen in Prescott National Forest Goes Missing, Search Underway

A search is underway for Jeff Stambaugh, a missing hiker from Tuscon, Arizona, who was last seen in Prescott National Forest. According to reports, Stambaugh has been missing since Sept. 30 after he never returned from a camping excursion at Prescott National Forest’s Granite Mountain.

“Stambaugh made reservations at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area for Tuesday Sept. 27 through Thursday Sept. 29. When he arrived in town on Tuesday, Stambaugh sent a text message to a friend in the area asking if they’d like to meet up at some point. The friend later reported Stambaugh missing. On Wednesday Sept. 30 around 10:30 am, Stambaugh asked the camp host to charge his phone. He left it and hasn’t been seen since,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have info regarding Stambaugh’s whereabouts, please call YCSO (928)-771-3260 or

If you have info regarding Stambaugh's whereabouts, please call YCSO (928)-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

The Yavapai Search and Rescue Team has since combed the trails near Metate trailhead, where rescue crews found his car. Previously, his friend, Lucy Hall-Berry, explained that he suffered an ankle injury, which makes her believe it’s attributed to his disappearance.

“The concern is maybe that’s why he’s not on the trail, he could’ve injured it again, and there’s no way of it’s hard to find. So they’re finally working off trail right now,” Hall-Berry said.

Since he vanished, Hall-Berry and her friend Desirae Riggs have been spreading the word, trying to get any information about his whereabouts.

According to Hall-Berry, Stambaugh didn’t take his cell phone with him because he reportedly didn’t charge it. However, they believe he did bring water with him.

“They’ve had helicopters. They’ve had dogs, they’ve had the drone. They started on Sunday with 30 volunteers from search and rescue,” Hall-Berry said.

Despite the rescue crew’s best efforts, there has been no sign of Stambaugh. Officials are now worried he could be a victim of the area’s wildlife.

“We have cougars here. We have bear sightings. Right now, we have two bears the forest service said are juvenile bears, and they’re preparing for winter time,” Riggs said.

Hall-Berry also said that the campground gathered up his tent and belongings. Authorities had his car towed. She’s also pleading with some of the area’s hiking groups to get volunteers to help search for him.

