Arizona man discovers live bobcat behind car grille

A strange noise coming from the hood of your car can signal a wide variety of things, none of them good. Typically, though, it doesn’t mean that a wild bobcat found its way underneath the car and behind the grille. But that’s the exact situation in which an Arizona man recently found himself.

Arriving at work early one morning, an Arizona resident put his car in park and cut the engine. Rather than the silence he was expecting, he heard an unusual noise coming from the vicinity of his hood.

Stepping out of the car, he walked around to inspect the vehicle, bent down, and found a pair of bright yellow eyes staring back at him. To his surprise, there was a bobcat trapped behind the grille of his car.

Obviously, handling wildlife is never a good idea. But it’s especially ill-advised when dealing with an animal with inch-long, razor-sharp claws.

So, rather than attempting to assist the bobcat himself, the man reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who in turn contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the driver almost certainly ran over the bobcat on his way to work. He had no idea he had hit the animal until he heard it when he arrived at the office.

Upon their arrival, wildlife officials sedated the bobcat and carefully removed it from the engine compartment. Miraculously, the cat suffered no injuries in the incident and returned to the wild without requiring rehabilitation.

“Thank you so much for working with us on this! We’re so glad we had such a great outcome. Stay safe out there, friends, and great work,” the Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote in response to MCSO’s Facebook post.

Bobcats are not a threat to humans

Again, the Arizona man absolutely made the right call. He didn’t have the tools or the experience necessary to safely remove the bobcat from his car and likely would’ve injured himself and the animal in the attempt.

As a Wisconsin bobcat demonstrated earlier this year, attempting such a rescue without sedation isn’t a great idea.

That said, bobcats do not pose a threat to humans. This one might have attacked, had the man approached, as the species has a strong fear of humans. As a general rule, however, they avoid humans at all costs.

With an estimated population of 64,000, bobcats aren’t at all a strange occurrence in Arizona. Many, however, will never see one, as they’re experts at evading human interaction.

At just 15 to 30 pounds, with a two to four-foot-long frame, bobcats are more comparable in size to house cats than mountain lions. They are shy, solitary animals who stay out of sight as much as possible. In fact, bobcat attacks are virtually unheard of.

Bobcats typically avoid residential areas but are known to appear in more rural neighborhoods from time to time. Should you ever spot one in your yard, don’t panic. It’s more than likely providing some free pest control!

With a voracious appetite for animals like snakes and rodents, a bobcat can work wonders in making these more unwanted species disappear. The only thing to look out for is small dogs and house cats, as a bobcat can make a meal of them as well.

For a bobcat-free backyard, ensure your pets’ food is kept indoors and refrain from filling bird feeders. Both pet and bird food can act as a neon welcome sign to all wildlife, not just bobcats.