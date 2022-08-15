arizona-man-rescued-from-raging-flood-after-getting-stranded-on-top-of-his-jeep

This past Friday, a 75-year-old man in Arizona was rescued from on top of his Jeep after a rushing flood stranded him.

An onlooker saw the man drive into the waters around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12. He drove into this wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office confirmed this in their news release. They report that the fast-rushing water tipped the Jeep over on its side. The bystander then called 911 and reported that the Jeep’s driver sat on top of his overturned car.

The water rescue comes days after the ongoing monsoon season saw other folks in need of rescue. Multiple operations took place last week to rescue citizens from floodwaters.

The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in the turbulent waters. It got carried down the wash, rescuers said.

The 75-year-old man was seen sitting on top of the vehicle at the driver’s side door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, rescuers determined a helicopter would make the most sense. They performed a one-skip maneuver and hoisted the man to safety.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” the rescue team said. “Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Mohave County marked one of several counties in the area under a flash flood watch through Friday.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in parts of northwest Arizona and other areas west of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Sees Major Floods In Recent Weeks

On Thursday, August 11, a torrential downpour fell down on Las Vegas. Like the previous storm in July, it caused intense flooding.

Water poured in through the roofs of buildings and rushed out through hotel lobbies and casinos. Tourists caught videos of the waters rushing and posted them to social media. One video showed water pouring in through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood’s casino, and another captures a parking garage on the Strip full of rushing water. It looks almost as if you could go whitewater rafting in these waters!

New flood footage in Las Vegas! Las Vegas Strip flooded today, August 11, 2022

#LasVegas #USA pic.twitter.com/BCpz1wjUHf — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas tweeted “What a storm!” on Friday morning.

They recorded 0.58 inches of rainfall this go-around. During the previous storm, they recorded about 0.3 inches. “This brings our monsoon season rainfall total to 1.28′!” the Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

For this region of the country, this accounts for a massive amount of rain. The city usually reports an average of 4.2 inches of rain a year. Now, they’re up to over a foot of rain, with most of it coming from these two storms!

Las Vegas already owns an outsized reputation as a wild place. Add these floods to the mix and you have one crazy weekend in Sin City! However, on a serious note, we encourage all Las Vegas residents to be mindful of all flash-flood warnings and stay safe!