Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull

Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.

Phoenix officers were called to South Mountain Park near South Central Avenue and West Las Ramadas Drive at about 1:50 p.m. after a hiker reported finding a skull.

According to police, a hiker previously found a human skull on Jan. 14. Now, local police and investigators found more human remains. Those remains have since been given to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center for examination.

According to police, the case is now being treated as a homicide since they’ve reported seeing trauma on the skull. However, they added that detectives are working to follow up on all leads and partner with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the deceased as soon as possible.

Now, investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information and contact the Phoenix police department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

This marks the third set of human remains to be found in a remote area this month in the Arizona valley. On Jan. 7, someone off-roading discovered a skull and skeletal remains. On the same day, Phoenix police said a hiker found human remains at Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

According to police, a civilian was off-roading and found human skeletal remains. These remains included a skull and other bones in a remote desert region near Buckeye, Arizona.

Per reports from Carissa Planalp, a spokesperson for the Buckeye Police Department, the grim discovery was made at about 1 p.m. that Saturday near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue. By 6 p.m., investigators were still combing over the area.

Investigators were still processing the scene at about 6 p.m. Authorities also asked the public to avoid the area at the time.

According to police, the human remains were later turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. There, they were forensically examined.

Spanning 16,000 acres, Arizona’s South Mountain Park and Preserve is one of the largest parks in the country. It encompasses three mountain ranges: the Ma Ha Tauk, Gila, and Guadalupe. The park also boasts over 50 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking.