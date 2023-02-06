Army Commander Reportedly Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base

According to Military.com, the commanding general of Fort Sill in Oklahoma got a suspension from duty last week. The suspension was the result of an investigation into allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on the base. Major General Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer with the Army, is the suspended individual.

The Army investigation stemmed from complaints about General Kamper allegedly not going through the proper approval processes and skirting local rules related to hunting on the army base. Brigadier General Shane Morgan will serve as interim commander. Additional details about the specific hunting violations have not been made public.

Fort Sill is currently hosting about 100 Ukrainian troops training to use the Patriot Missile launch system. Approximately 20,000 troops are stationed at the Fort, which is the Army’s central artillery and long-range weapons training facility. “Neither the investigation nor the change in leadership will have any impact on the operations or mission at Fort Sill, including the current training of Ukrainian forces on the Patriot missile system, and the suspension was not related to the mission or training of Ukrainian soldiers,” said a service spokesperson.

General Kamper’s wife made a statement on social media about the situation. “You all have probably heard, or soon will, that Ken has been suspended due to allegations of counterproductive leadership. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our entire family. I hope you will understand my decision to step back from community activities, board positions, and social events in these upcoming months as my focus will be on our family and finding our way forward.”

Texas Community Celebrates Army Veteran’s 95th Birthday With Community Parade

In some news that will make you feel good, an entire community banded together to throw a huge party for a combat veteran celebrating a major milestone in his life. Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales was born on December 7th, 1927. He went on to proudly serve in the Army in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His daughter started exploring social media for ideas on how to honor her father. Her post started getting more and more traction, then she received a surprising call.

Walter Bowen, the mayor of Lake Worth, Texas reached out. He offered to host a huge celebration to honor her father. The Mayor got in touch with the local fire department, police department, and local news outlets. They all banded together to host an epic parade. “We have a very proud military community,” said Mayor Bowen. “Anyone who has served or is serving, we want to celebrate them.”

It took a great deal of planning and coordination, but they were able to keep the celebration a secret and make it a surprise. After completing his in-house interview with the news channels, he stepped outside onto his porch. Sirens and cheers filled the air as 8 police cars, 3 fire trucks, and 2 ambulances drove down the street in his honor.

“I was completely surprised,” the Army Veteran later explained. “And I thank the City of Lake Worth for honoring me. I’m not a hero, I just served my country. It was a very emotional day and I truly appreciate it.”