Army Corps of Engineers Announces Nearly $800 Million to Address Flood Mitigation, Coastal Storm Damage

Nearly $800 million has been earmarked by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to tackle flood mitigation and coastal storm damage. Also being addressed with these funds is supply chain resilience. We also learn from this Yahoo! report that about $221 million will be focused on flooding the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi. This plan will support the construction of 31 additional projects and 11 projects that were previously announced. The plan here has been funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed in November 2021.

When it comes to the Pearl River, the funding will be for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan. This plan will be subject to a review of both environmental and other criteria. Back in August, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Jackson, Mississippi. That’s when the city went without reliable drinking water after the main water treatment plant’s pumps failed. At the time, Jackson city officials linked the failure of pumps to issues around the flooding of the Pearl River. In fact, the city had a boil water advisory. It was lifted back on Sept. 15.

Damages in Mississippi have been very extensive throughout the Jackson area. But with these new plans, the hope is that things will be improved. It will take some work to get things done. But the financial help will go a long way to right the wrongs caused by the flooding. Additional money will definitely make a difference for the citizens of that city.

Flood Plans Extend Into Numerous States

Meanwhile, White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu issued a statement to Reuters. Landrieu said that funding would be used to ensure that “communities across the country can withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather for decades to come.”

Additionally, the Biden administration’s plans include more than $250 million in additional funding for the Soo Locks replacement project in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. This is being done contingent upon the passage of separate water resources legislation. Now, lawmakers in Michigan have been pushing for years to get federal funding. They want a new $1.3 billion lock to help handle larger vessels. They also want to prevent a possible failure of those locks.

This large-scale plan also does include $60.6 million for the storm-ravaged Rio Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. This will be earmarked to assist with flood damage reduction. Additionally, for this big plan, $46 million will address some flooding risks in southwest Louisiana. Also, $2 million reportedly will be used to complete some engineering and design phases for two bridges that span across the Cape Cod Canal in Massachusetts. The original project did cost more than $1 billion.