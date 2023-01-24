‘Art Thieves’ Target Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Steal Cultural Artifact

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HAVO) law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after heinous art theft.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, January 13, someone stole precious artwork from the Volcano House hotel lobby. Displayed in a glass cate near the hotel’s front desk was a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs called a mahiole. “The striking crimson and yellow mahiole was crafted by renowned local artist Rick San Nicolas,” the park lauds. And now it is gone.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park law enforcement need public help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing the Hawaiian cultural artwork as a result. Unfortunately, there is little to go on at present. What we do have, however, is this newly released image from the hotel’s video surveillance system. Within, a man can be seen carrying a large item in a reddish cloth. There was also a woman near the hotel’s front desk around the same time of the theft, Hawaii Volcanoes reports, which you can see in their latest tweet below alongside a photo of the helmet itself:

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park law enforcement officers seek the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House hotel lobby.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service by calling or texting 888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online here or via email at [email protected]

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Eruptions Continue

Recently, the national park also hosted a new series of eruptions at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, drawing thousands of visitors to. Many are eager to see new erupting lava by day and the lava glow after dark. This latest Kilauea eruption was viewable from almost all open areas around the caldera.

The park remains open 24 hours a day, but Puʻupuaʻi Overlook and parking lot are closed to protect breeding and nesting nēnē at present. The overlook west of the Uēkahuna parking lot also remains closed to protect nēnē. The restrooms, parking lot and viewing areas to the east remain open, however.

If traveling to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see the eruptions, please stay safe and follow all safety precautions: