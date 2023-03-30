‘Asheville is Growing a Lot of Bears,’ State’s Stepping In

“We’ve seen more bears in the past five to seven years than I remember seeing ever before,” says WNC Nature Center Director Chris Gentile of the Asheville bear boom.

Western North Carolina’s gem of an Appalachian city is a black bear hotspot, to say the least. From suburban neighborhoods to historic downtown, the bears are out and about. As part of their 2023 Bear Week, local News 13 set out to learn the whys behind the noticeable uptick.

“We’ve seen bears in the last couple days here in and around the park, the Nature Center. We’ve seen bear just the other day down by the Swannanoa River raiding one of the garbage cans,” Gentile adds for the station. He also says everything seems to be “good” for now, as the bears have become “accustomed” to living near humans.

“Something about a bear is very appealing to people, and I think it has to do with the cuddly face, the teddy bears, and all the things we’ve seen in our culture living alongside bear,” Gentile lauds of the good side.

But this sort of proximity for humans and bears doesn’t stay this way. Instead, it gets bad. And fast. History shows us why – specifically through our national parks.

“Black bears are an animal that I think sometimes get a bad reputation because they could be coming into human areas,” Gentile laments in turn. Which leads us to those why’s behind the Asheville bear boom.

How Many Bears Live in Asheville?

“Probably about mid-80s, we started seeing evidence of females breeding in the area,” North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel tells the station. This was cause for celebration after the species’ rapid decline throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Then, by the early 2000s, there were nearly 3,000 bears in western North Carolina. By 2010, there were about 4,500. The latest estimate is now 8,000.

“The population has really grown tremendously from less than a thousand to over 8,000,” Olfenbuttel cites. Now, “Asheville is growing a whole lot of bears.”

So firstly, we have conservation efforts to thank for the resurgence of the black bear in Appalachia. Without these vast efforts, the species likely wouldn’t exist across the majority of the Southeast today.

The second reason for Asheville’s bear boom is habituation. “Buncombe County is definitely a hot spot, specifically Asheville, and the reason why is that there is a lot of unnatural food attracting bears,” Olfenbuttel says. So “once bears get to Asheville, they’re like, there is a lot of green space, it’s safe to travel along these creeks, and wow, there’s a lot of food here!”

There’s a third reason, too, and it’s the most startling of the bunch. ABC 13 cites the fascinating-yet-troubling research of the North Carolina Urban/Suburban Bear Study, which clearly shows Western NC bears are breeding much, much younger than they should be. They’re also growing and maturing rapidly.

For an in-depth dive into these remarkable findings, see our full previous coverage of the NC Urban/Suburban Black Bear Study here.

North Carolina’s Stepping In

But for now, it’s important to note that the state of North Carolina believes their conservation efforts may have been a little too successful. Especially in tandem with the rapid changes their black bear population is undergoing in response to human food sources (see above study).

“We’re hearing more and more people kind of looking around and saying there seems to be a lot of bears and maybe too many bears,” Olfenbuttel cites.

As a result, NC state government’s new goal is to stabilize the mountain bear population. And they’re hoping to do so through bear hunting regulations.

“Basically, the population has grown, and we are trying to get it to plateau… Once we get it to plateau, hopefully, have about zero population growth,” she adds.

For what that’s looked like in the past, and where the NC bear hunt may be heading, see the NC Wildlife bear harvest report here.