Asteroids Hitting Earth Has Scientists More Worried Than Usual

A new study into asteroid strikes has some scientists concerned that the risk of a catastrophic space rock hitting Earth could be higher than previously thought. Not all experts, however, agree with the findings.

Around 66 million years ago, the Chicxulub impactor, a monstrous asteroid stretching six miles in diameter, hurtled toward the Blue Planet with literal Earth-shattering speed. It then crashed into modern-day Mexico, causing a worldwide cataclysmic disaster.

It’s widely accepted that this devastating event brought an end to the dinosaurs, the asteroid causing the mass extinction of 75% of the Earth’s plant and animal species.

Until now, scientists believed these Earth-altering events to be exceedingly rare. New research, however, suggests they might have misread traces of more recent asteroid strikes.

James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA‘s Goddard Space Flight Center, believes this to be the case. If he’s correct, Earth could face a far greater risk of a large asteroid strike than we thought. “It would be in the range of serious crap happening,” Garvin said plainly while presenting his work at the recent Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

Now, could a second Chicxulub be in the near future for us Earthlings? Probably not. But an asteroid doesn’t have to be the size of a small town to cause major destruction.

The Chelyabinsk meteor of 2013, for instance, was around the size of a house. And though it burst in mid-air, the explosion was large enough to damage some 7,200 buildings across Russia, blowing out windows and leaving close to 1,500 people hospitalized. Thankfully, however, no one died as a result of the asteroid strike.

Scientist Admits He ‘Hasn’t Proven Anything’ in Regard to Dangerous Asteroid Impacts With Earth

NASA scientist James Garvin came to his unsettling conclusion using a new catalog of high-resolution satellite imagery. In doing so, he and his team discovered large rings around three, possibly four, impact craters 1 million years old or younger.

In the study, scientists explained that the rings indicate the craters were once dozens of miles wide. Since then, water and wind washed away much of the evidence.

If true, this would suggest that Earth has a far more violent history with asteroids than previously thought. Each of these impacts, Garvin says, resulted in an explosion 10 times more violent than the largest nuclear bomb in history.

Though such an impact wouldn’t cause such destruction as Chicxulub, it would be a source of global climate shifts and smaller-scale extinctions.

Before you get carried away with fears of asteroid strikes, though, keep in mind that Garvin himself admitted that, even though he believes in his research, his team didn’t propose any concrete information. “We haven’t proven anything,” he said.

Other scientists in the field remain unconvinced. Not only does Garvin’s study lack fieldwork but it defies what we know about impact rates. “I’m skeptical,” said Bill Bottke, a planetary dynamicist, per Science. “I want to see a lot more before I believe it.”