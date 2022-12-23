Astronaut Reveals Unreal Photos of What a Volcanic Eruption Looks Like in Infrared

An astronaut from the International Space Station is sharing some amazing pics of what the eruption of a volcano looks like through infrared imaging. The spectacular pictures depict an eerie pink and gray landscape. The smoldering volcano can be seen in the middle of the images, as the ash and smoke fly into the atmosphere in an almost unreal fashion.

The images were taken during the International Space Stations Expedition 30 in 2011 and 2012. They show what it looks like as the smoke spews from the volcano’s mouth.

“Erupting volcano in near-infrared… south Patagonia region, #Argentina,” Notes astronaut Don Pettit in a tweet.

Erupting volcano in near infrared and visible imagery (in comments), south Patagonia region, #Argentina. The magenta regions show healthy forests, the gray areas show where the eruption has decimated the surroundings. Taken from @Space_Station on my previous mission. pic.twitter.com/0I3g6dC5iQ — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) December 13, 2022

“The magenta regions show healthy forests,” Pettit explains of the amazing infrared volcano eruption images.

“The gray areas show where the eruption has decimated the surroundings,” he explains. “Taken from @Space_Station on my previous mission.”

Infrared Light Technology Is Valuable For Studying Things The Human Eye Cannot Detect Such As Some Of The Hotter Parts Of A Volcano Eruption

Infrared light features a longer wavelength which puts it closer to the red end of the color spectrum. Something the human eye cannot see. Things like heat emanating from areas can be seen using this impressive technology. Infrared light technology is used by astronauts to look closer at areas that don’t emit visible light. Using this infrared technology to capture volcano eruptions from up above scientists can get another perspective. This technology is also used often in astronomy and meteorology.

The International Space Station astronaut also tweeted a photo depicting the “visible light” version of the same area.

The Infrared Camera Contains A Unique Filter Not Found In A Regular Camera

According to Pettit, he used a special camera that allows for infrared imaging as well as visible imaging when on Expedition 30 on the International Space Station. The Infrared option features a special yellow and orange filter while the regular camera does not.

The astronaut worked with some of his crew mates to figure out how to mount the features together during the expedition on the International Space Station. This allowed both the normal photos and the infrared versions to be taken in a near-simultaneous fashion.

“I could snap one photo, then quickly spin the camera thanks to the zero-G, and take another,” Pettit explains. He adds that both cameras feature the same resolution with 180mm f2.8 lenses.”