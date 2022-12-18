Astronomers Discover Two Likely ‘Water World’ Exoplanets

Researchers in Canada believe they’ve found two exoplanets that are made primarily of water.

A team with the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets in Montreal published its findings in the journal Nature Astronomy on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Astronomers found the exoplanets in the Kelper-138 planetary system, which is in the Lyra constellation about 218 light-years away from Earth. They were seen through the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.

In total, scientists have confirmed three planets in the area. And there is a possibility that a fourth also exists. The founders dubbed the two water planets Kepler-138 c and d. The third was spotted through the Kepler Space Telescope in 2014.

According to the study, c and d are about 20% larger than our planet. And instead of being filled with vast oceans, steam covers their atmospheres.

The team didn’t actually see steam or water on the exoplanets, however. They instead compared the size and mass of c and d and determined that up to half of each must be made of something lighter than rock but heavier than helium or hydrogen. Water is the most plausible material.

“It is the best evidence yet for water worlds,” Bjorn Benneke, a study co-author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Montreal said. “A type of planet that was theorized by astronomers to exist for a long time.”

The Newly Discovered Exoplanets Sit Too Close to Their Star to Support Liquid Water

The reason the exoplanets are covered in steam instead of flowing water is that they sit close to their star. So, their surfaces are too hot to sustain liquid water.

“The temperature in Kepler-138 d’s atmosphere is likely above the boiling point of water. We expect a thick dense atmosphere made of steam on this planet,” study author Caroline Piaulet said.

Another planet called Kepler-138 e lies in a “habitable zone.” That means it’s at an ideal distance from its sun to support liquid water—if it has any at all. However, researchers cannot see the atmosphere well because it does not transit in front of the nearby star.

While the scientists work out a method to study e, others will continue to explore far-off galaxies in hope of finding another like Earth.

“As our instruments and techniques become sensitive enough to find and study planets that are farther from their stars, we might start finding a lot more of these water worlds,” Benneke added.