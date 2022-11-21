astrophysicist-planning-expedition-to-investigate-meteor-he-suspects-is-ufo

A Harvard astrophysicist is setting out on a million-dollar expedition to determine whether or not a meteor that crashed near Australia is actually a UFO. This meteor was seen crashing into the southwestern region of the Pacific Ocean in the region back in 2014. This area where the meteor crashed is located around 100 miles off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

The Scientists Hope To Uncover Answers To Some Big Questions During The $2.2 Million Expedition

Avi Loeb is an astrophysicist from Harvard and he thinks there is much more to a meteor that made contact with our planet nearly a decade ago. According to Loeb, he believes that the supposed meteor could likely have been misidentified and is instead a UFO. To get to the bottom of this mystery, the astrophysicist is setting out on a $2.2 million expedition to take a closer look at the otherworldly object.

“The material of it is tougher than iron,” the Harvard astrophysicist says. Loeb adds that based on the data he has received, the question becomes whether or not this is “just an unusual rock or perhaps a spacecraft from another civilization.”

Loeb, who served as the chairman of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy from 2011 to 2020 is receiving full funding for his expedition to Papua New Guinea. Here, the scientist will “scoop the ocean floor” where the meteor landed in 2014. These experiments will hopefully help determine the composition of the space “object,” Loeb says.

According to the reports, this meteor that landed in the Pacific Ocean all those years ago is just the third interstellar object of this kind on our planet. And, the object predates any known materials from within our solar system. As well as any solar systems outside of our own, the Harvard scientist notes.

Loeb Believes One Of The Very Few Similar Meteors That Hit In 2017 Is Of Similar Origin

Loeb believes that one of the very few meteors with a similar composition is extraterrestrial technology. This object landed on the Earth in 2017.

In fact, Loeb joined a very famous scientist, Steven Hawking, in exploring the origin of this object back in 2018. Loeb notes that scientists are often classifying these unidentified objects as a comet or asteroids because they don’t have any other frames of reference at this point.

“What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?” he inquires during a 2021 interview with the New York Post.

“He’s seen rocks all his life,” the scientist explains. “And he would have thought it was just a shiny rock.”