At almost 200-years-old, Jonathan the Tortoise is the oldest living land animal on Earth

To put his long life into perspective, Jonathan the Tortoise was born before the first photograph of a human being was taken in 1838.

When Charles Darwin published his groundbreaking theory of evolution in 1859, Jonathan was thriving. When humanity placed the first phone calls in the 1870s, he was at least 40-years-old already. By the time we were using planes in warfare for the first time, Jonathan had seen almost a century of life on this planet.

At 190-years-old, he is, without a doubt, the oldest living land animal today. And if you haven’t yet met this remarkable tortoise, please allow me to further introduce you.

The Unbelievable Life of Jonathan the Tortoise

As a naturalist and fellow Jonathan, this old gent is as fascinating to me as life on Earth comes. Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa), a subspecies of the Aldabra giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) that is known for its longevity. In fact, these large reptiles don’t reach full maturity until their 50s.

This is Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest known living land animal in the world. He hatched in 1832 and is now 190 years old. Here is a picture of him, on the right, from 1886. pic.twitter.com/vEIgZmg0VO — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) September 3, 2022

Photographic evidence places him as a hatchling circa 1832, which means Jonathan will reach the astounding age of 200 in 2032. This is quite the statement to wrap your head around in general.

Currently, Jonathan lives on Saint Helena, an island of the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. He was brought there from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882 alongside three other mature tortoises. In fact, Jonathan was already around 50 years of age when he arrived on the island. The first photo of him (above) on Saint Helena has been dated to at least 1886, Guinness World Records cites.

As for how a tortoise gains the perfectly pedestrian name of Jonathan, it was the presiding Governor of Saint Helena, Sir Spencer Davis, in the 1930s that bore him this name. Since then, he’s lived through the terms of 31 other governors. Each has come to know him well, too, as this stately gent lives on the Plantation House grounds, which is the official residence of the Saint Helena governor.

Each governor and their staff holds the high honor of caring for Jonathan, and many veterinarians, visitors, and well-wishers have come and gone in his remarkable time.

Jonathan Almost Outlived His Species Entirely

While his life has been peaceful and remote, Jonathan has lived through countless wars. He was a mature adult well before World War I broke out in the summer of 1914. He was a thriving old man by the time World War II took over the 1940s. And despite his current age, this kind tortoise is still in good health and expected to make it to that landmark 200th birthday.

The Seychelles giant tortoise, or Seychelles domed giant tortoise, is native to the large central Seychelles islands. But European sailors hunted them to the brink of extinction in the early 1800s. By 1840 – which is after Jonathan’s birthday – the species was presumed extinct.

Thankfully, the species did survive. The 20th and 21st centuries have seen other individuals discovered on their home islands which lie far out to sea east of the African continent. Today, around 100 of Jonathan’s tortoise species exist in the wild.

For these and many other reasons, he remains one of the most remarkable living beings of our time. Last December, Jonathan was presented with his 190th birthday cake at Plantation House to celebrate such longevity:

Jonathan being presented with his 190th birthday cake at Plantation House today. Delivered to him by the wonderful staff of Plantation that care for him for a day-to-day.#Jonathan #birthday #sthelenaisland pic.twitter.com/DxnOPYroNT — St Helena Tourism (@sthelenatourism) December 4, 2022

Jonathan the Tortoise could have another 60 years ahead of him, too.

Another tortoise of a closely-related species, Adwaita, reputedly lived to the astounding age of 255. This elder giant was brought by British seamen from the Seychelles Islands as a gift to one Robert Clive of the British East India Company in the 1700s. Many years later, he would reside at the Calcutta Zoo starting in 1875.

It’s difficult to confirm his actual age, but Adwaita lived until March of 2006. In kind he is believed to have lived the longest lifespan of any land animal ever recorded at of 255-years-old from an estimated birth year of 1750. Let that sink in for a moment.

Let’s break that record, old man. Here’s to many more birthdays for Jonathan the Tortoise!