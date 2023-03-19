Attack Hotspot Software Highlights Incredible But Flawed Shark Tracking Program

Australian authorities have been implementing a high-tech system designed to reduce shark attacks. However, it appears one species, in particular, has been slipping through the cracks. The system is known as the Shark Management Alert in Real Time (SMART) System. It consists of an interconnected network of buoyed fishing lines connected to an electronic communication device. The lines are baited with sea mullet, a favorite food of many shark species in the area. When the lines get a bite and a shark gets hooked, it’s immediately reported.

ABC News Australia recently took a deep dive into the story. Research experts then quickly make their way to that buoy. Then they affix a sonar tracking device to the shark’s fins and release it. Then when that shark gets close to beaches where people are swimming and recreating, notifications are sent to beachgoers and lifeguards.

The system has been in place since 2019. However, new research analytics show that one potentially dangerous species may be circumventing the technology. The vast majority of sharks caught on the hooks have been tigers or great whites. This is despite the fact that bull sharks are known to inhabit the study area in high numbers.

Feeding Patterns Of Bull Sharks Seem To Be Circumventing The Technology

Between December 2019 and May 2021, only 8 bull sharks were caught by the SMART system. This is compared to 137 great whites and 65 tigers. It’s important to note that the fishing lines on the system were only being set between sunrise and 8 am, and then the baits were retrieved roughly 2 hours before sunset. Bull sharks feed mostly in low light conditions, either at night or at dawn and dusk. That means they’re likely not being detected by the SMART system in a ratio that reflects their actual presence in those waters.

The Australian Institute of Marine Science considers bull sharks to be very dangerous when it comes to their interactions with humans. They tend to inhabit shallower water than the other species and are even more aggressive. There have been 16 bull shark attacks in Australia over the course of the last decade. 2 of those were fatal.

However, in a different part of Australia’s coastal waters, a similar system seems to be hooking up with bull sharks just fine. Between September 2021 and January 2023, at least 40 bull sharks have been snagged compared to just over 50 of other species. However. one factor to consider is that some of the lines on this system are left baited overnight. Sharks caught on these lines typically wind up dying though, not being released.

Tracking System Also Shows They’re Attracted To Flood Waters

Additional tracking of bull sharks has also proven that the species typically migrates through canals into rising floodwaters. Jonathan Werry, who conducted the research shared his thoughts about that.

“After periods of heavy rain and the subsequent murky water outflows into the near shore areas, bulls utilize these outflows for feeding as the nutrients boost the local food chain through creating temporal plankton and subsequent bait fish concentration,” he said. “These are periods when it is best not to be in the water as a swimmer.”