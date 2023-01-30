Australian Man Killed By Venomous Snake In Front Of His Wife

Absolutely heartbreaking news from the land down under. According to the New York Post, an Australian man has died after being bitten by an Eastern brown snake. Making the story even more tragic is that his wife sadly witnessed it happen. The father of two was in his sixties and was reportedly struck by the reptile on his hand. It happened at around 10 am Saturday on private property in Queensland near Brisbane.

The venom set in so quickly that the man died before paramedics could arrive on the scene. A toxicology report is pending, but initial indications are that the reptilian perpetrator was an Eastern brown snake.

The man’s neighbor, Michelle Vedredi, spoke with reporters about the incident. She said people started reaching out to her with calls and text messages following the tragedy. “They were asking if I was OK because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars,” said Ms. Vedredi. “Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there.” The woman also said that the man had pet pythons in the past and was an experienced serpent handler.

October Through April Is Peak Snakebite Season In Australia

Heather McMurray, a contractor with Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, said that the peak season for snake bites in Australia is between October and April when the reptiles are most active. “The heat and the humidity are certainly bringing reptiles out – the pythons are loving the humidity and the brown snakes are loving the hot, dry days,” she said.

Eastern Brown Snakes Known To Haunt People Throughout Australia

Eastern brown snakes are the second most venomous snake in the world. Folks in Australia must be constantly vigilant for eastern browns, as they are obviously quite deadly. The scary part is, it’s not just folks out in the bush that need to worry. The serpents are known to lurk around areas developed and inhabited by people too.

A receptionist at a Toyota car dealership was horrified to find an Eastern brown snake, the second most venomous snake in the world, lurking inside the paper drawer of her printer. Another woman recently found an Eastern brown snake haunting her house from inside her washing machine. Authorities also had to corral an Eastern brown snake that was found slithering through the busy parking garage of an Australian airport.

A mother in Melbourne also went viral online back in November when saved her toddler from an Eastern brown snake that was hanging around by their pool.

“I’ve just screamed ‘Snake! Snake!’ and I’ve just grabbed her,” she said. Vizzini added that she then ran to her husband who was inside with their five-month-old child at the time. “I saw it rise up out of the ground because it was in like an ‘S’ shape. It was ready, it looked like it was ready to strike her. It was frightening. Terrifying.” The Eastern brown snake eventually slithered off into the grass without incident.