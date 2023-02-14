Author Reported Missing After Taking Police on Chase Through Grand Teton National Park

A romance novelist best known for her infamous attempt to trademark the word “cocky,” has been missing since her release from jail after reportedly leading police on a 24-mile high-speed chase through Grand Teton National Park.

Faleena Marie Hopkins was last seen on January 30 in Teton County, Wyoming. She’s since been named a missing person on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations website. Officials described the 52-year-old author as “a white female, approximately 5’7″, 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.”

She has multiple tattoos, including “Follow All Instincts” on her right wrist, a hummingbird on her right ankle, a lion’s head on her left shoulder, and an infinity sign on her left wrist, authorities reported.

On January 27, Wyoming police spotted Hopkins parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction. Noticing the approaching National Park Service officers, Hopkins fled the scene. This sparked a police chase spanning 24 miles through Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Daily reported. The chase eventually ended in Hopkins’ arrest, but only after police used spike strips to deflate her tires.

The romance author went missing three days after her theatrical arrest, the same day she was released from jail. Hopkins’ friends and family reported to officials that they had neither seen nor heard from her since January 30.

Romance Author Faces a Slew of Charges From Grand Teton National Park Police Chase

Faleena Hopkins’ fans know her best for her steamy Cocker Brothers romance series spanning 22 titles. Nationwide, however, she’s more prominently known as the author who made national headlines when she registered for and received a trademark for the word “cocky” in 2018.

“I receive letters from readers who lost money thinking they bought my series,” Hopkins wrote at the time. “I’m protecting them and that’s what trademarks are meant for.”

The action sparked “Cockygate,” landing Hopkins in hot water when she started taking legal action against authors who used the word “cocky” in romance novel titles. The controversy sent the romance novel industry spiraling into chaos. So much so, in fact, that Hopkins eventually surrendered the trademark registration.

The author faces a number of charges for her dramatic January 27 car chase through Grand Teton National Park. These include stopping or parking on the roadway, feeling or attempting to elude police officers, driving in excess of the posted speed limit, failing to comply with a traffic control device, and operating a vehicle without due care.

Though Hopkins remains missing, she remains scheduled to appear in federal court at 10 am February 28 for an arraignment. She plans to represent herself in the case, Fox News reported.

Wyoming police urged anyone with information related to the author’s whereabouts to contact the Wyoming DCI at (307) 777-7181 or the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430.