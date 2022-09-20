Authorities Find Bodies of Missing North Carolina Teens Along Hiking Trail

Over the weekend, two North Carolina teens were reported missing. Their bodies were found Sunday along a hiking trail after having been tragically shot to death.

Authorities in North Carolina identified the teens of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. They were found along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement said. “Devin Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts.”

Lyric Woods attended Cedar Ridge High School and was in the ninth grade. Devin Clark was in his final year at Eastern Alamance High School in nearby Mebane. Additionally, authorities described the teens as acquaintances. As of this reporting, it is unclear when they were last seen.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members reported Woods missing Saturday afternoon and a deputy entered the information in the National Crime Information Center index (NCIC) around 3:44 pm. Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts. An officer entered him into NCIC at approximately 1:42 pm.

Families React to Tragic Deaths of North Carolina Teens

Both families were present at the crime scene Monday night and confirmed the identities of their late children. Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, spoke to their local news affiliate and said she will not rest until she finds justice for her son.

“He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is–I have to have answers,” Concepcion said. “I want to get justice and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

Woods’ family asked for space as they grieved the loss of Lyric. They left a cross and flowers at the scene of the crime to honor her memory. David White lives near where the bodies were found and said he heard gunshots in the area just earlier in the week.

“I heard close to 10 shots going off like an automatic gun and paused for a little bit, and five more shots went off,” White said. “I thought, ‘who’s shooting this late at night?'”

Sheriff Charles Blackwood issued the following statement after the discovery. “As a parent, I cannot imagine how excruciating the wait for confirmation of the victims’ identity is. However, the process is important and critical to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime. I’m asking for your patience as we, along with other investigative agencies, do the work necessary to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up by the families of both Lyric Woods and Devin Clark to raise money for their funeral services. The investigation remains ongoing.