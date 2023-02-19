Authorities Locate the Body of Missing Man Who Vanished in San Gabriel Mountains

Authorities have located the body of a 61-year-old man who had been missing for nearly a month after going on a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. Rescuers from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department found his body about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Islip in snow and ice.

The hiker, Bob Gregory, was first reported missing over a month ago on Jan. 18. At the time, his loved ones said that he never returned home from a solo hike near Mt. Islip, near the San Gabriel Mountain range.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, severe weather conditions hindered rescue crews from getting to the area where they later discovered his body.

Video of the recovery effort showed crews being lowered from an aircraft to reach the remote location.

His family described him as a skilled hiker who knew to be aware of his surroundings and stay safe. In the past, he had completed at least 25 hikes in the area.

In addition, it was not made clear where exactly search, and rescue teams found the body.

So far this year, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has responded to over ten rescues at Mount Baldy, also in the San Gabriel Mountains, near Mount Islip.

Authorities still searching for actor in San Gabriel Mountains

For instance, authorities are still combing the area for actor Julian Sands. Sands was reported missing from a solo hike on the same day.

On Jan. 25, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said the search for Sands, who had been missing for two weeks then, would continue by air.

They said the hope was that California Highway Patrol personnel could use instruments to narrow in on a location for a ground search.

Sands, whose family says he is an experienced hiker, set out solo to hike the Mount Baldy area.

San Bernardino County Sherrif’s department said there was currently no exact date or time for the search. However, they noted that ground crews would be deployed.

“A ground search for Julian Sands is being planned before the next storm hits next week,” a department spokesperson told news outlets.

“We don’t have an exact date/time for that search but will use ground crews.”

Late last month, officials rescued a third solo hiker in the same area with minor injuries. In addition, another hiker was rescued after plunging over 50 feet. He called for help with a satellite device he had.

That peak of Mt. Ilsip ascends over 8,000 feet. It can be accessed via a five-mile hike described as “moderately challenging.”