Authorities Recover Body of Man Whose UTV Fell Through Frozen Pond

Late Sunday night, at around 1:00 am, 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader, his wife, and two companions said goodbye to a neighbor they were visiting. They then loaded up into their UTV and headed home. The quickest route back to the Meader home was across North Pond. Though impassable most of the year, the pond was frozen solid, allowing the group to cross in their off-road vehicle.

But as they crossed the frozen surface, the ice began to give way. Before anyone could react, the UTV broke through the ice completely. Meader’s wife and two friends quickly clambered away from the vehicle for safety. Jeremiah Meader, however, was unable to escape the UTV, sinking into the frigid pond with the vehicle.

Putting his own life at risk, one of Meader’s friends dove into the water to find him, but was unable to reach him and was forced to return to the surface before succumbing to hypothermia himself.

For about an hour, Meader’s wife and two friends wandered through the thick fog and impenetrable darkness hoping to find their way home. At around 2:00 am, however, they finally admitted that they couldn’t find their way off the ice alone and called emergency responders for help.

When search and rescue crews arrived, they performed an initial search of the frozen pond but were unable to locate the victim. Returning at around 7 am the next day, divers with specialized ice gear scoured the water and recovered the body.

Maine Authorities Advise Caution When Traveling Across Frozen Ponds, Lakes

One of the northernmost states in the country, Maine is a winter adventurer’s paradise. Everything from ice skating to snowmobiling to skiing is available to enjoy during the coldest months. As the Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife warned, however, ice is extremely unpredictable. Ice conditions vary from location to location and even across a single body of water.

“Accessing lakes and ponds should be avoided unless you can be certain of conditions by checking ice thickness for yourself. Before stepping out, use a chisel or auger to test ice thickness in several places,” they said in a statement.

A pond or lake must have a frozen surface at least 4 inches thick to provide safe recreation on foot. Five to seven inches is required for snowmobile or ATV travel. That said, these guidelines are for new, clear (blue) ice only. White ice or “snow ice” is only about half as strong.

In the event you witness someone falling through the frozen surface of a body of water, experts advise against jumping in after them under any circumstances. Though an undeniably noble act, it’s far more likely to result in further injury or death than a successful rescue.