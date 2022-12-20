Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport

For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake.

The eastern brown snake was near the Adelaide Airport federal police office on Monday. The authorities spotted the deadly snake in the basement parking garage of the facility. Luckily, they were able to get the snake safely into a box without incident. Then, they called for a professional snake catcher to remove and relocate the reptilian intruder.

The Australian Federal Police took to Facebook to share a picture (sort of) of the snake. According to the post, “While waiting for the catcher to arrive, the duty sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained.” Check out the image below. While the eastern brown snake looks contained, it doesn’t appear to be in a great mood.

The AFP added a warning to their post. “We aren’t usually in the business of snakes … but with temperatures starting to rise, remember to take care of yourselves and your animals,” they wrote.

Summer hasn’t reached its peak, but snake sightings are already on the rise across Australia. Earlier this year, the country saw a boom in its population of rodents. That, coupled with an unusually wet spring, is a recipe for a spike in snake population and sightings, according to Newsweek. In a country populated by dangerous reptiles like the eastern brown snake, it pays to be vigilant.

Not-So-Fun Facts About the Eastern Brown Snake

Eastern brown snakes are common in Australia. As the name suggests, they’re widespread throughout the eastern region of the country. Their range stretches from northern Queensland to the southernmost portion of South Australia. At the same time, the species is able to thrive in areas where humans live. So, it’s not a surprise to find them in residential areas and other places of high human activity, like an airport.

The eastern brown snake’s fangs are only about 3 mm long. That’s incredibly small for a snake that can be about seven feet long. Those tiny fangs make their bite painless. That’s not a good thing though.

Their venom is horrifically potent. According to the Australian Museum, “The venom contains powerful presynaptic neurotoxins, procoagulants, cardiotoxins, and nephrotoxins” and envenomation can lead to progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding. Sometimes, bleeding into the brain is the final cause of death after a bite from this species.

Their range, ability to thrive in areas of human habitation, potent venom, and painless bite make eastern brown snakes incredibly dangerous. They cause more fatalities than any other snake in Australia.