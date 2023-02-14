Avian Flu Linked to Deaths of Colorado Black Bear, Mountain Lion, Sparking Warning of Greater Spread

An avian flu outbreak in Colorado has recently been linked to the deaths of a mountain lion and black bear over the last several months. According to state officials, wildlife officials put down a mountain lion from Gunnison County and a bear from Huerfano County. The news comes as more and more mammals are susceptible to the current strain of what is known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Although the number of mammal cases of the bird flu is low, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the recent deaths highlight ongoing warnings that the current outbreak will affect more than just chickens and waterfowl.

In the tragic incident with the black bear in Huerfano County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said an official euthanized it after they found that it was experiencing avian flu symptoms last fall.

The bear also suffered from seizures and organ damage. In addition, the bear tested positive for HPAI, an acronym for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Then, in January, someone found a mountain lion dead outside Gunnison city. This is also an area known for having a high mountain lion population. An autopsy found that the big cat had necrosis in the liver and pneumonia. This is typically found in pet cats with avian flu.

Wildlife officials believe mammals usually come in contact with the fatal disease by eating bird carcasses. However, a few cases have been reported in smaller mammals.

CPW urges people to be extremely cautious as Avian Flu becomes more prevalent

Thankfully, the possibility of the current strain of avian flu infecting a human is extremely low. At this time, with just one employee in Colorado coming in close contact with chicken populations.

“CPW continues to stress the importance of keeping your distance from wildlife, and specifically not handling sick or dead birds. Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect people,” a news release read. “The main protection for the general public is to avoid handling sick or dead birds and keep your distance from wildlife.”

According to officers, an official euthanized the black bear after it showed symptoms of the disease. The symptoms included circling, odd behavior, confusion, and a lack of fear of humans. The bear’s remains stayed frozen until officials could run lab tests and confirm the presence of the flu.

“The decision to humanely euthanize the animal by our wildlife officer was made following the abnormal behavior and knowledge that numerous infectious diseases cause neurological symptoms,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Mike Brown. “Extremely ill animals have difficulty moving and often act abnormally.”

The mountain lion was also tested for the flu. In addition, officials found a skunk carcass that tested positive in November for the disease.

Colorado wildlife and agriculture officials urge the public to keep a safe distance from suspected infected animals or carcasses. They also encourage people to report them to local or state wildlife authorities.