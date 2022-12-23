Baby Chimp at Kansas Zoo Found Dead in Mother’s Arms

A baby chimp that stole the hearts of millions after he had a triumphant delivery via c-section in November has unexpectedly passed away.

The Sedwick County Zoo in Kansas announced the news on Instagram on December 22. Handlers found 5-week-old Kucheza dead in his mother’s arms when they visited his enclosure on Thursday morning. At this time, they have no clues about the cause of death.

“Mahale’s love for Kucheza was and will continue to be felt by billions of people around the world,” the announcement reads.

The zoo welcomed the young chimp on November 15, but he had trouble breathing at birth. Because of that, vets were forced to take him away from his mother, Mahale, for a couple of days while they cared for him at the onsite hospital. When he was finally strong enough to leave, he had an absolutely tear-jerking reunion with Mahale.

During Kucheza’s brief time, he became the star of the zoo’s social media pages. And he was featured in posts nearly every day.

The Young Chimp Gained a Massive Internet Following His Worrisome Birth

His earliest post showed him lounging with his doting mother. And as the weeks passed, they showed him learning hand-eye coordination and highlighted his growing personality. In a video that was posted the day before his death, Kucheza was seen with “bright” eyes and a “bobble-head.” And he looked perfectly happy and healthy.

“In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many, and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly – why we should care,” the announcement continued.

Veterinarians Will Complete a ‘Full Medical Assessment’ in the Coming Weeks

Kucheza was 28-year-old Mahale’s third child. And his successful birth was celebrated for multiple reasons. Most importantly, chimps are an endangered species due to poaching and habitat loss. And he gave hope for building a stronger population.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, there are only around 200,000 chimpanzees left in the entire world.

The zoo wrote that Mahale is not ready to part with her baby just yet, so the staff will allow her to stay with him for now. When she’s ready to let go, the medical center will do a complete assessment to determine the cause of death.

“We’ll continue to share these messages and inspire respect and conservation for Kucheza’s wild counterparts in his honor,” the post concluded.