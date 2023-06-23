Bald eagle adopts two baby red-tailed hawks, raises them alongside eaglet

When a bald eagle carried a baby red-tailed hawk back to her nest in Northern California, bird watchers assumed it was meant as a meal for its eaglet. Instead, the bird of prey appeared to adopt the baby, adding a second hawk to its brood a few days later.

The bizarre adoption took place late last month, when California resident Doug Gillard spotted a newborn red-tailed hawk clutched in a bald eagle’s razor-sharp talons. The story quickly gained an audience, with hundreds following along on the Nor Cal Birding Facebook page for updates.

“I couldn’t believe what mom brought back to junior for lunch,” Gillard wrote. “Not sure, but I think it was a young, alive red-tailed hawk. She’s teaching Jr. how to kill and then eat?”

Bald eagles eat mostly fish, but eggs and baby birds aren’t off the menu by any means. Opportunistic foragers, the massive birds of prey will eat sea birds, ducks, rabbits, squirrels, turtles, and snakes – really anything easily snatched and carried back to the nest.

Returning to the nest a few days later, Gillard was shocked by what he saw. Rather than eating the hawk, the bald eagle was raising the baby bird alongside its eaglet. To make the sighting even more surprising, there were now two little hawks in the nest, meaning the eagle had committed kidnapping once again.

Sadly, the second baby hawk died days later. The first, however, remained in the nest with its older eaglet sibling.

Bald eagle and eaglet appear to bond with baby red-tailed hawk

The bald eagle showed no ill will toward the little hawks at all. On the contrary, she continued tending to the surviving red-tailed hawk and her eaglet with the utmost care until the eaglet fledged from the nest on June 12. Five days later, the baby hawk took its first steps out of the nest as well.

“He was only out of the nest a short time and stayed around the base of the tree,” Gillard explained. “He was able to make it back up to the nest! An amazing accomplishment under the circumstances!”

Since its adoption, both the bald eagle and the eaglet have been spotted bonding with the red-tailed hawk. The little hawk will sometimes perch next to the adult eagle near the nest, and Lola the eaglet was even seen trying to allopreen Tuffy, the hawk.

Lola eventually gave up the attempt when Tuffy made it clear they didn’t want the attention. It’s a clear sign, however, that the baby bald eagle sees the hawk as a companion.

Allopreening – when one bird preens another – usually occurs in mated pairs and is used to strengthen their pair bond. Some studies, though, suggest that young, unmated birds engage in the behavior with friends.

But why did the bald eagle adopt the red-tailed hawk in the first place? Well, it’s possible that the eagle initially brought the hawk as prey for the eaglet but ended up raising it instead. Another possibility is that the eagle heard the baby hawk’s begging call, which sounds similar to an eaglet’s, and responded.

Though a rare occurrence, this isn’t the first time instance of an unusual eagle adoption. Back in 2017, a bald eagle adopted a red-tailed hawk in British Columbia. A similar incident occurred in 2019 in California.