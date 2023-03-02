Bald Eagle Dies After Eating Rat Poison in Massachusetts Cemetery

A bald eagle rescued from a Massachusetts cemetery after consuming what officials believe to be rat poison has sadly died in veterinary care.

The female bald eagle, named MK by her rescuers, was found in a cemetery in Arlington. Wildlife officials knew immediately that something was wrong with the bird of prey. Not only was she on the ground but she was too frail to accomplish more than a weak attempt at flight.

Rescuers brought the bald eagle to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts, hoping to save her life. There, veterinarians found that she was severely anemic and lethargic. She could also barely stand on her own and her blood was unable to clot properly, indicating some type of poisoning.

After a few blood tests, veterinarians reported that she likely ate a rodent that had previously ingested poison. She had no broken bones, nor was she carrying any eggs.

Sadly, a day after the bald eagle arrived at the Massachusetts hospital, she passed away as a result of the poisoning, the wildlife center explained.

Veterinarians are still awaiting the results of their testing and don’t yet have an exact cause of death. They believe, however, that she spontaneously hemorrhaged and began profusely bleeding internally. The rat poison she unknowingly ingested blocked her body’s ability to create blood clots and stop the bleeding.

Massachusetts Wildlife Center Mourns the Loss of Beloved Bald Eagle

In a subsequent statement, the wildlife center mourned the loss of the bald eagle and urged the public to discontinue the use of harmful rat poisons. While the intention behind their use may be to target rats alone, the infected rats can cause devastation to predators, eagles included.

“It was always hard to watch a patient in this condition,” they said. “But MK was particularly devastating. We know how well loved she is here in the Baystate and how many people her presence inspired to connect with our natural environments and the wildlife in them.”

“We hope her case will serve as a true wake-up call for people to stop using SGARS (Second-Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides), and will ultimately lead to true systemic change. It is time to restrict the use of these poisons. Rodent control does not need to come at the expense of our natural heritage and ecosystem.”

MK was a well-known bald eagle in eastern Massachusetts. She was 7 years old at the time of her death, having hatched in Waltham in 2016. Her mate was a male named KZ and the pair frequently took trips to the Mystic River watershed together.

The avian couple was so popular, in fact, that they have multiple children’s books written about them. KZ & MK, Lord and Lady of the Lakes and KZ & MK, Better Than Ever both follow the adventures of the mated pair.

Bald eagles mate for life, making this a particularly heartbreaking story for KZ.