Bald Eagle Shot, Killed in Indiana Sparks DNR Investigation

Indiana holds a unique history with the bald eagle. So when one is shot and killed, state officials do all they can to hold poachers accountable.

In kind, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers are currently seeking public help. A bald eagle was shot in Dubois County on Saturday, February 25, their report cites, and anyone with information is asked to call IDNR. A reward of up to $500 is possible for any information that may lead to an arrest. And once a poacher is arrested, hefty fines and prison time follow (see below).

“The eagle was feeding off roadway of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East,” officials tweeted on Feb. 28 as the case continues.

Indiana DNR Law is seeking public’s help after a bald eagle was shot and killed in Dubois County. On Feb. 25, the eagle was feeding off roadway of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East. Send tips to 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR. A reward is possible. pic.twitter.com/xrvMuuHHJO — Indiana DNR (@INdnrnews) February 28, 2023

Please send tips to 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR

A reward of up to $500 is possible for anyone providing information that may lead to a suspect’s arrest

Dubois County, which lies roughly 125 miles south of downtown Indianapolis, contains prime habitat for eagles. Like all of the U.S., bald eagles are a protected species within. Shooting or killing the species holds hefty penalties as a result.

The first offense is a misdemeanor, which brings a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail. A second offense, however, becomes a felony with a penalty of up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Great Lakes Echo cites.

Indiana’s Unique Bald Eagle History

America’s national animal once flourished across Indiana, nesting in the state until the 1890s. The species rapid decline around the turn of the century stripped Indiana of their breeding population, however.

Intense conservation efforts wouldn’t come until late into the 20th century. The state’s first successful bald eagle nests of that 100-year-span came in 1991 at Monroe Lake and Cagles Mill Lake. Before this, Indiana’s last successful next was documented in 1897. Loss of habitat and decreased reproduction due to pesticides, such as DDT, were to blame.

In 1985, the Indiana Nongame & Endangered Wildlife Program began their Bald Eagle Reintroduction Program. 73 eaglets (young eagles around seven to eight weeks old) were obtained from Wisconsin and Alaska from 1985 through 1989. Brought to Indiana, these younglings were placed in a 25-foot nest tower in a secluded bay on Lake Monroe.

As they grew, each eaglet was monitored and fed daily until they were old enough to fly (11 to 12 weeks of age). Thanks to this program, Indiana’s eagle population continues to expand. By 2020, the state held over 350 nesting territories.

Thankfully, “Mid-winter bald eagle surveys conducted from 1979-2020 showed a dramatic increase in wintering eagles in the state,” IDNR cites. Today, the species inhabits major rivers and large bodies of water across the state.

For more on the species’ remarkable resurgence, see our American Bald Eagle Populations Have Quadrupled Since 2009: Report next.