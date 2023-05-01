Bald eagle who tried to hatch a rock becomes adoptive dad of eaglet

From adorable to gruesome to downright bizarre, there’s no shortage of wildlife tales for nature lovers to enjoy. But when it comes to the “heartwarming” category, Murphy, the bald eagle who wanted nothing more than an eaglet of his own, is tough to beat.

Back in March, Murphy, a 31-year-old captive bald eagle in the World Bird Sanctuary of Valley Park, Missouri, heard his biological clock ticking.

He’d lived a long, happy life in his protected home, despite suffering an injury that cost him the ability to fly in his youth. He was tired of the bachelor life – it was time to become a father.

Like any good parent, he made all the necessary preparations. He lovingly crafted a nest in his enclosure, creating a safe, warm home for his future eaglet. And when it was complete, he nestled down to wait for his beloved egg to hatch.

The only problem? Poor Murphy’s egg wasn’t an egg at all but a rock. The bald eagle, however, was determined. He protected his stony offspring with all the fervor of a new parent, screeching and charging at anyone who dared approach his precious nest-mate.

“We’ve never had a bird at the sanctuary protect a nest like that, so viciously,” Dawn Griffard, CEO of World Bird Sanctuary, told the Washington Post.

Over time, Murphy became increasingly aggressive in his efforts to protect his nest. At this point, the bald eagle might seem to have lost his marbles. But his peculiar behavior can all be traced back to hormones.

His body was telling him to brood, even though he neither had an egg nor even a mate. When this happens, it’s not unusual for birds to begin caring for egg-like objects.

Murphy the bald eagle gets an eaglet of his own

As the bald eagle settled into his fatherly role, all wildlife keepers could do was hope that the hormones passed and he realized there was no baby to care for. Then, one eaglet’s tragedy became Murphy’s dream come true.

The bird sanctuary received a call from a neighboring town. A young eaglet had fallen from its nest during a storm and was now an orphan. Sanctuary officials saw this as the perfect opportunity for Murphy – if he could replace his cherished rock with the real thing.

To ensure the bald eagle didn’t harm the little eaglet, they placed it inside his enclosure in a cage. Officials then removed the rock baby and waited.

Just days after the eaglet’s introduction to the enclosure, it happened. Murphy began responding to the baby’s tiny peeps.

Confident that the eagle could handle his real-life baby, keepers removed the cage and allowed the two to interact. To their amazement, Murphy took to fatherhood immediately, feeding the baby from his own portions of food.

In the days since, the two bald eagles have imprinted on each other, each truly adopting the other as parent and child.

Like any good parent, Murphy will have to let his baby venture out on their own one day. The sanctuary hopes to release the eaglet into the wild this summer, and Murphy will know when it’s right to do so.

“He was sitting on a rock and everybody told him, ‘It’s a rock, it’s not going to hatch,'” Griffard said. “And all of a sudden, in his mind, it hatched and he has a chick.”