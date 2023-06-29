Ball python found hiding underneath Texas family’s dishwasher

Staying up late to watch TV together took a startling turn for one Texas family when a large ball python slithered across the living room floor.

We’ve all been there before. It’s 2 a.m. and you’re sprawled across the couch, watching TV with your eyes half open and your mind half off. It’s a peaceful night and you eventually drift off to sleep or drag yourself off to bed.

In this scenario, however, you’re abruptly shocked awake as something moving catches your eye. Looking down, you spot a huge, thick-bodied snake making its way across the floor.

This is the bizarre situation in which a Texas family found themselves Monday. Now wide awake, they contacted the San Antonio Police Department, who in turn reached out to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services for assistance.

As the family awaited the officers’ arrival, the ball python slithered into the kitchen and underneath the dishwasher, making the relocation mission slightly more complex.

With the help of the police officer who responded to the strange call and the family, Animal Care Officer Trinidy Guevara was able to move the dishwasher away from the wall and gather the “timid but friendly” snake into her arms.

Seeing the snake, Officer Guevara confirmed it was a ball python, a species native to West and Central Africa but commonly kept as pets in the States. The snake, dubbed Zolta, was first transported to the ACS office. From there, she moved to a more specialized rescue center where she was sure to receive the proper care.

“We aren’t sure how Zolta ended up in an unfamiliar home,” Animal Care Services wrote in a Facebook post. “However, we are happy that the startled family chose to call for help.”

Exotic pets such as ball pythons are more work than they seem

In the United States, there are an estimated 9 million reptiles kept as pets. Of the many species of snake adopted by these exotic pet owners, ball pythons are by far the most popular. They’re actually the second most popular pet reptile overall, topped only by the bearded dragon.

Though not as common as a dog, cat, or fish, pet reptiles aren’t at all unheard of and continue to increase in popularity over the years. But, like any pet, adopting a snake, lizard, or turtle is a major commitment. An argument could be made, in fact, that they’re an even greater commitment.

Take lifespan alone, for instance. The average dog will live just 10 to 13 years, a heartbreakingly short time for those who love them.

Meanwhile, the expected lifespan for a ball python in captivity is 30 years. An exceptionally well-cared-for python might live 50 years or longer. Assuming you adopt your pet as an adult, you might have the snake for the rest of your life!

Ball pythons and other snakes are also outstanding escape artists. Even a well-meaning owner can lose their snake if its enclosure isn’t sealed well. And sadly, countless exotic pet owners aren’t well-meaning. Snakes, lizards, and other exotic species are abandoned in the thousands every year.

It’s unclear which category the ball python falls into. Either way, however, it’s crucial to understand your undertaking before adopting. Escaped or abandoned, an exotic pet released into the wild isn’t just dangerous for the pet, it can be detrimental to the entire local ecosystem.