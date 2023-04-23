Barred Owl Filmed Feeding His Mate Garter Snake Meal

In the world of barred owls, the behavior of males and females is largely identical. Once a year, however, the female puts hunting aside, choosing instead to stay in the nest, protecting the couple’s precious eggs. Meanwhile, the male takes on the role of sole hunter.

During this time, the male will bring his mate all sorts of goodies, from rabbits to frogs to reptiles. In doing so, he allows his beloved to stay behind for the month it takes for their eggs to hatch.

In a recent video captured by Cornell Lab Bird Cams, a male barred owl was spotted delivering his mate a large garter snake while she carefully guarded their still-developing babies.

While maintaining her protective stance over the eggs, the female reaches up and plucks the snake from her mate’s beak before devouring it.

“The male barred owl greets his mate with a big meal at the perch near the nest entrance,” the lab said in a Facebook post. “This is the first snake delivered to the nest box this season. It serves as another testament to the wide variety of prey items that barred owls eat.”

Do Female Owls Hunt Too?

Barred owl breeding season occurs from December to March, during which time the female will lay 2 to 4 eggs. While she waits for her babies to hatch, she stays within wing’s reach of her clutch.

That doesn’t mean, however, that females can’t hunt. On the contrary, they’re every bit as deadly as their male counterparts.

Female barred owls are up to 30% larger than males, making them an even more fearsome sight to behold. Despite their large size, however, barred owls fly nearly silently through the night air.

Using specialized feathers to alter air turbulence and absorb any noise, they approach their prey with lethal precision and the element of surprise. And because they’re opportunist predators, practically any animal capable of fitting in their razor-sharp talons is at risk of becoming the owl’s next meal.

“They hunt and eat just about anything that they can get their talons on,” Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Ben Walters told Newsweek. “Their diet includes small animals, including squirrels, chipmunks, mice, voles, rabbits, birds (up to the size of grouse), amphibians, reptiles, and invertebrates.”

“Barred owls will eat smaller prey whole, including some snakes,” he continued. “Larger prey are torn into pieces and swallowed.”

The Barred Owl’s Genius Hunting Technique

Rather than wasting energy searching for prey from the skies, barred owls take a more calculated approach. After choosing a perch, they sit and wait, their sharp senses tuned to the forest around them.

When spotting or hearing a potential meal below, they swoop down using their specialized wings. Before their prey senses them coming, the owl snatches their chosen victim in their talons. With the prey within their grasp, all that’s left is to find a quiet perch to eat.

Fun fact: the diet of barred owls mostly consists of small mammals. Sometimes, however, they will venture into the water for crayfish and crabs. If an owl is particularly fond of crayfish dinners, the typically brown and white feathers under its wings will begin to turn pink!