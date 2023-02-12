Barred Owl Forces Closure of College Library After Taking up Residence in the Rafters

On a typical day, McCain Library at Georgia’s Agnes Scott College is bustling with activity, with students collaborating, researching, and cramming for the next exam. Recent days, however, have seen the library near-deserted, as college officials were forced to close the popular meeting place after a barred owl unexpectedly took up residence in its rafters.

Nathalie Slaughter, one of the many students barred from the building since the owl’s arrival, was in the library when it flew down the chimney and made itself comfortable among the rafters. “It was a little scary,” she told WSBTV. “It was like…it freaked me out a lot.”

Hilariously, however, McCain Library appears to be a magnet for campus-dwelling birds. As library director Elizabeth Bagley explained, the barred owl wasn’t their first uninvited avian visitor. “This is our fourth bird,” she lamented. “First owl, but the fourth bird to come down the chimney.”

To keep both the owl and the students safe, officials shut down the main floor of the library. When it became clear the barred owl wasn’t going to leave on its own accord, they called in the help of a professional falconer. Unfortunately, he hasn’t had much better luck.

Barred Owl Refuses to Leave the Library

First, the falconer attempted to simply open a door and shoo the owl away with a stick. When that didn’t work, he set a trap using a pigeon and gerbil for bait. Still, however, the barred owl didn’t budge. “It’s been fun in some ways,” Bagley admitted. “But we’d like our library and study space back at some point.”

While the library director doesn’t seem too perturbed by the bird, Nathalie Slaughter doesn’t feel quite as safe around the barred owl. “My soul left my body,” she recalled, having been the first to spot the raptor. “But also, it was nice to see an owl up close. But it scared the crap out of me because it’s a bird of prey! I don’t want it to claw my face off!”

Thankfully, the odds of having your face clawed off by an owl are virtually nil. Like other raptors, barred owls have razor-sharp talons and beaks. They also reach an intimidating 20 inches in length with a wingspan of 50 to 60 inches and are more than capable of a completely silent attack.

That said, though they do swoop when threatened, the most extensive injuries reported amount to shallow scratches. Unfortunately, though, these attacks are slowly but surely becoming more common. It’s not that owls are becoming more aggressive. Instead, the ever-shrinking availability of dense forests that allow owls to live in seclusion is forcing them into contact with humans more often.

“The more you reduce the places where an owl can nest, the more likely it’s going to be nesting somewhere in close proximity to humans,” wildlife biologist Jonathan Slaght explained to NPR. “If they’re amped up and a fox walks by, a deer walks by, a human walks by, whatever, they’ll pop down and try to chase it off.”