Basking shark ‘bigger than a great white’ filmed feet from swimmers

While enjoying a day in the sun off the coast of north Wales, a group of boaters was awestruck to see a massive basking shark “bigger than a great white” swimming close by.

It was an ideal day on the water, the boaters said. There were very few boats in the surrounding area and the ocean was calm and still. So still, in fact, that upon looking out at the glassy water, the boaters realized they weren’t the only ones taking advantage of the gentle sea.

Mere feet away, a massive dorsal fin jutted out of the water, indicating a sea creature swimming nearby. At first, they assumed it was a dolphin. Edging closer, however, they realized it was a shark. “It’s not something you expect to see near a beach in Wales,” Carmel Richardson, among the boaters who witnessed the animal, told The Mirror.

“The fin was much bigger than a dolphin’s,” Richardson continued. “And when we got closer, we could see the size of its body. Our boat was 18ft long and the shark was only a bit shorter – we think it was about 15ft in length.”

In an admirable display of wildlife etiquette, the boaters pulled their towable tube out of the water and left the area, giving the shark plenty of space and doing their best to ensure its comfort. “We always try to be respectful while out in the sea as we love the area so much,” Richardson said.

Showing the footage to the local beach warden, the boaters were informed it was likely a basking shark.

How big is a basking shark compared to a great white?

To say a basking shark is bigger than a great white is an understatement. The very largest great white sharks reach around 20 feet in length and weigh around 4,000 pounds. A true leviathan, to be sure. But nothing compared to the heft of a basking shark.

At the very largest, basking sharks reach upwards of 40 feet long, weighing over 35,000 pounds. Given that this one was only 15 feet long, it was likely a juvenile or very young adult. If that’s the case, though, where was its mother?

Well, unlike marine mammals, who typically go to great lengths to care for their young, sharks are actually fish. And like most fish, they don’t care for their young at all.

The moment a basking shark is born, it swims away from its mother, learning the ropes of the ocean completely on its own. Basking sharks are also solitary, so it’s not at all strange that this one was alone, despite its young age.

A 15-foot anything, regardless of whether the species is “dangerous” or not is understandably a little startling. The boaters, however, said that spotting the sizable shark didn’t spark a fear of the ocean. Instead, they referred to the animal as a “lovely sight.”

There’s no need to fear the gentle giant of sharks

According to Frankie Hobro, owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, the sighting wasn’t at all shocking, as the area is somewhat of a hotspot for basking sharks. “Being planktonic feeders, that’s where their food is carried on the currents,” she said. “In fact, you could quite easily organize basking shark-spotting trips there.”

During the warmest months of the year – between May and October – basking sharks make their way into British coastal waters to feed. As the weather cools, they migrate south in search of warmer waters.

Hobro commended the boaters’ quick retreat, as it was exactly the correct course of action upon spotting the basking shark nearby. “They are vulnerable to disturbance,” she said. “When boats become aware of them, they should stay well clear.”

Steering clear of basking sharks is 100 percent for the protection of the animal involved, not the human. Though remarkably large with enormous, gaping mouths, basking sharks are among the most gentle creatures in the sea.

Known for their passive nature, basking sharks make their slow way through the water at just under 2 mph. As they do so, they filter hundreds of tons of water through their open mouths, using their gill rakers to devour plankton and small crustaceans.

Though they do possess hundreds of tiny teeth, they’ve never used them to attack a human. Not even once. So, while they should still be given their personal space, they pose no threat to swimmers or boaters.

“This time of year we tend to get a lot of fin sightings, sparking shark scares,” Hobro said. “But you can pretty much guarantee that in the vast majority of cases, it’s only a basking shark.”