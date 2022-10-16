Bass Fishing Tournament Raises More Than $50K for Kentucky Following Disastrous Flooding

Just a few months after a flood devastated parts of southeast Kentucky, a bass fishing tournament raised $50,000 for the victims.

As previously reported, the historic flood occurred in Kentucky between July 26th and July 30th. At the time, thunderstorms caused rainfall rates in excess of 4 inches of rain per hour across complex terrain that led to widespread devastating impacts. The overwhelming amounts of rain and resultant flooding caused nearly 40 deaths. It also caused widespread catastrophic damage throughout the Bluegrass State’s southeast region.

According to WKYT, on Saturday (October 15th), dozens of fishermen hit the waters of Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland. However, the goal was not to get the biggest catch but to make a major impact on fellow Kentuckians. Darrell Floyd, a volunteer with Casting for Christ, spoke about the key goal of the fishing tournament. “When you go through all that planning and all those things, it just comes together. Everybody in the community doing their part, and when you watch something like this take place today, it’s just a blessing.”

The event’s organizer, Bobby Gumm also shared details about the Kentucky bass tournament. “It comes across me as I was getting ready to pour a driveway and I just wanted to make a difference. Right away, I picked up the phone and called Darrell and said, ‘Darrell, I need some help.’”

Gumm connected with Floyd and together they planned the Fishing for Eastern Kentucky tournament. “So, we all came together, and I went to work raising money, calling people, and businesses and everybody I asked gave me money,” Gumm noted. “So, I think we’re a little bit over $40,000 that we’ve raised for these families.”

Kentucky Bass Tournament Participant Receives Quite a Surprise

Along with planning the bass tournament, Gumm and other organizers had something for one participant who lost everything in the Kentucky flood.

Jesse Turner, a participant, and preacher from Buckhorn, Kentucky, spoke about how his life turned upside following the devastating flood. “When you open the door and you see everything you got destroyed, you just can’t imagine.”

Turner was invited to the tournament to lead a prayer. The organizers also surprised the Kentucky resident with a $2,000 donation. “That just brings out the goodness in you,” Turner said. “And to know and understand that God is still at work, and he’s got good people out there to help one another and we really appreciate that.”

Gumm went on to add that there were nearly 90 participants in the bass fishing tournament. Casting for Christ is an organization that is notably dedicated to fundraising for those in need through bass fishing tournaments. The organization’s other key missions include creating an unforgettably fishing experience and connect people with a local church.