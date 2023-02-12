WATCH: Bass Pro Shops And Cabelas 2023 Super Bowl Ad Released

The biggest of big games is set to kick off later this evening. Football fans around the world will be tuning in to the Super Bowl to watch the action on the field. People that aren’t even fans of the sport will also be tuning in as well, mostly just to watch the commercials. Though there are bound to be plenty of great ads, this Bass Pro Shops commercial is sure to be one of the very best.

It’s not just the biggest day of the year for football, it’s also the biggest day of the year for marketing. The top brands in the world often enlist top-tier celebrities to endorse their brands, convey a message, promote a product, make people laugh, make people cry, and ultimately make people buy something. Some of the commercials have started to debut before the big game, giving the ad spots a chance to go viral on social media before the event. That ultimately builds anticipation as people keep their eyes glued to the TV hoping to see their favorite new ad campaign live on the world’s biggest stage. Doritos for example already released their hilarious commercial with the Kentucky-based rapper Jack Harlow. Harlow’s musical triangle isn’t the only pyramid that’s going to be getting hype during the Super Bowl though.

Check Out Bass Pro Shops Super Bowl Ad (and Older Classics)

Bass Pro Shops, well known for their epic pyramid in Memphis, will also have an ad airing live during the Super Bowl. The Bass Pro Shops family of brands (which also includes Cabela’s) recently plugged the commercial ahead of time on their Instagram account. Meanwhile, the 30-second video is already live on the Bass Pro Shops YouTube page as well.

“Our new Super Bowl commercial features super big fish!



Tune in during the first quarter to see our commercial as we salute the great outdoors, conservation, our customers, and our World’s Foremost Outfitters.



The big star of the commercial is this world record size Arctic Char. Caught and released by John Paul Morris and his dad Johnny north of the Arctic Circle. “

This is the second time that Bass Pro Shops has had a commercial air during the Super Bowl. The first one debuted back in 2021 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9. That commercial was a minute long and has racked up over a million views online in addition to all the views it got during the game.

A Brief History Of How Johnny Morris Started Bass Pro Shops

From humble beginnings selling individual buzz baits out of the back of his dad’s liquor store in central Missouri, to a meteoric rise to multibillionaire, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is a textbook example of the good ole fashioned American dream.