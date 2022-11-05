beach-closes-after-woman-is-attacked-by-shark-near-san-diego

On Friday, a shark attacked a woman off the coast of the Pacific north of San Diego, according to local authorities.

The woman was promptly taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries. She received puncture and laceration wounds on her upper right thigh, Jon Edelbrock said. Edelbrock serves as the lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. The woman received stitches and is currently in recovery

Most believe the shark was a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said. However, officials are waiting for scientists to confirm. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar’s shoreline.

A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. The pair headed back to shore following a mile-plus swim, Edelbrock said. Their strokes then changed and the friend was waving his arms for help in the water about a few hundred yards from the beach. They were located outside the surf zone.

Lifeguards, who did not spot the shark, helped the pair back to shore, he said.

However, the beach is now closed for at least 48 hours under the city’s shark bite protocol.

“She had a diligent swim buddy,” Edelbrock said. “They both maintained their composure quite well.”

Del Mar is about 20 miles north of downtown San Diego.

On Sunday, an 8-foot-long juvenile white shark washed up dead on the shores of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach, according to KSWB-TV. That’s around 3 miles south of Friday’s attack.

Maine Woman Catches Great White Shark Shredding Apart Porpoise in Chilling Clip

A family visiting islands in Casco Bay in Maine last Friday saw something they’ve “never seen anything like” before. What they saw was a great white shark shredding a porpoise near Cliff Island.

Kasey Lyn Watkins started videoing the scene when her 8-year-old daughter, Kali, saw the young shark pursue its porpoise carcass.

“Thanks to citizen scientists Kasey Lyn Watkins and family for sending me info about their amazing sighting,” said John Chisholm, a shark biologist. Chisholm runs the social media account “MA Sharks.” Watkins reported the scene to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Over a dozen sightings were seen off the coast of Cape Cod last weekend, with large numbers reported elsewhere.

“It’s a good reminder that white sharks occur off Maine and they don’t just eat seals,” Chisholm said.

Watkins, 35, said the family was heading to Boothbay for the weekend. They were about to leave Casco Bay around 2:40 p.m.

That’s when she heard her daughter yell “that she just saw a shark come out of the water and eat something.”

The family looked out to the water and realized the animal was eating a porpoise, and “was still coming back for more,” Watkins said.

The incident happened near Bailey Island in Harpswell. This is the same spot where a woman was killed by a white shark almost two years ago.

It was Maine’s first recorded fatal shark attack. The incident led to more safety protocols and also increased research efforts about the presence of sharks along Maine’s coastline.

While people typically associate great whites with Cape Cod, the sighting was not the first reported in Maine this summer.