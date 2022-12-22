Black Bear Attacks Zookeeper at Jacksonville, Florida Zoo

On Wednesday, a North American black bear attacked a staff member of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The woman sustained serious injuries and is now at the hospital receiving treatment.

Kelly Rouillard, director of marketing for the Zoo and Gardens, explained that the bear had escaped its exhibit “behind the scenes” and targeted one of the zookeepers. Fellow staff members made an emergency call and also contacted the facility’s Lethal Weapons Team, who arrived at the scene within seconds.

“Emergency protocols were put in place. The bear was shot and killed,” Rouillard said, according to a local Jacksonville outlet. “The keeper at this time does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The bear involved in the incident was a five-year-old male named Johnny which the zoo acquired in May 2017.

“At 5 pm tonight, one of our North American black bears escaped the exhibit and engaged with a zookeeper behind the scenes. An emergency radio call was initiated and our lethal weapons team responded immediately. Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed. We will be conducting an ongoing investigation over the coming days and weeks. We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this.”

Another Bear Attack Survivor Says She Doesn’t Blame the Animal

Last month, a woman in Vermont, Sarah Dietl, fell victim to the same species when she let her Shih Tzu, Bodhi, outside just before bed. As soon as Bodhi was in the yard, he chased a bear cub up a tree, and mama was not happy. Dietl ended up getting the brunt of her fury.

“She came running out of the dark. She ran right to me,” Dietl told The Reformer early Thursday evening after returning from the hospital. “It was terrifying.”

Thankfully, Dietl’s housemate, Robert Montuoro, was home and warded off the bear with a good smack of a heavy flashlight. Dietl ended up with 15 staples in her head and a mangled hand among other smaller injuries.

But Dietl, Montuoro and even local authorities aren’t pointing fingers at the species.

“Bears are intelligent creatures,” said Col. Justin Stedman, warden director for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “They learn to associate people with food, because folks want to feed the birds, or they want to put their garbage out. They don’t want to worry about it. These sort of things habituate bears to people, and it compounds over time.”

“We build condos in places where bears used to live, and we’re kicking them out,” Montouro agreed. “It’s not their fault.”