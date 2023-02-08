Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials.

The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.

The bear’s carcass was discovered after an officer spotted the 23-year-old’s truck leaving the scene of another wildlife crime. Two wolves had been shot and left in the Lemhi County lot Andersen’s truck was seen leaving last May.

An investigator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game then found evidence of bear baiting at this site. As a term, bear baiting covers the use of a bait to attract a bear with intent to kill. Everything from live game to donuts are used to accomplish this.

In Andersen’s case, multiple violations were found at the site, including use of a game species as bate. Open alcohol containers were also found, as was a wasting bear carcass.

Andersen would damn himself by posting photos of a black bear kill to social media. Officials would later confirm it as the same individual he baited.

Bear Baiting Poacher Also Killed Elk after Reaching Idaho’s Legal Limit

According to authorities, Andersen also shot and killed an elk in October of 2021 after reaching his legal limit for elk hunting. Reportedly, he used one of his friend’s bull elk tags, which would result in misdemeanor charges for both men.

During their investigation, authorities also found photos connecting Andersen to that Oct. ’21 Elk. Idaho wildlife officials were able to confirm he’d already used, and reported, his elk tag in September of that year. Both men involved would admit to Andersen using a separate tag to cover up his poaching.

The above would follow a search warrant obtained by officials in July of 2022. Andersen then admitted to his bear baiting violations, alongside a failure to report his kills. He is charged with unlawful killing and possessing or wasting wildlife as a result. These crimes are punishable with up to five years in prison. Additionally, the 23-year-old may see the revocation of his hunting license for life, Post Register reports.

Andersen will face preliminary hearing at 1 PM on February 28 in Bonneville, Idaho County Court. The severity of his punishment will take into consideration the poaching of two wolves, one elk, and one black bear.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, It is illegal to bait big game in the state except for black bears and wolves, so long as a hunter remains in accordance with all appropriate baiting rules. Illegal baiting can lead to a citation and loss of hunting privileges.