Bear Conflicts, Reports on the Rise Again in Colorado

Human trash continues to prove the ultimate black bear magnet, and conflicts are once again on the rise in Colorado’s urban areas.

In the latest extensive report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CPW cites 4,282 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears throughout 2022 in the state. While this is a 16% increase over 2021 (3,706 reports), 2021 saw a significant decrease from 2020. That year’s 4,971 reports was a high point CPW was happy to see decrease significantly. But as the numbers show, bear conflicts are once again on the rise.

The culprit? Trash, trash, and more trash. CPW is direct in naming urban and rural trash sources as the leading cause of human-bear conflict as bears seek out easy meals from our high-odor and easily accessible receptacles.

In 2022, 52% of bear reports including property damage were trash related. Essentially, human trash is drawing Colorado’s black bears out in droves. Currently, CPW estimates between 17,000 and 20,000 black bears call the state home. Wild brown (or grizzly) bears have been locally extinct for the last several decades.

Livestock is proving another common source of bear conflict in the state. 377 reports came in 2022 involving bears attacking poultry, goats, sheep, cattle, and alpacas.

Common outdoor food sources such as pet food, birdseed, compost, coolers, grills, and even koi ponds were responsible for another 336 reports. Crops were involved with 108, while vehicles saw 111 and beehives were mentioned in 59.

Many Coloradoans Aren’t Reporting Conflicts to Protect Bears

Despite this uptick from 2021, Colorado remains a very bear-conscious state. This admiration may be backfiring, however. CPW notes that many Coloradoans don’t report bear activity out of concern for the bears themselves. Chiefly, that they will see euthanization (death). Officials offer statistics to help put this fear to rest, but whether it does so or not depends on how you look at the numbers.

CPW notes that out of their 18,351 bear reports of the last four years, only 2.3% led to a bear being put down.

Look at the individuals in a year, however, and the number of bears put to death feels far higher. In 2022, CPW euthanized 94 bears. Only 59 would see relocation.

As for why black bears were seeking out more human food sources in 2022, CPW points to their northwest region. This area (Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, etc.) saw the most bear reports last year at 1,892.

“The late freeze held in that side of the state, leading to a food failure in most areas with natural berry and acorn crops being almost nonexistent,” CPW explains. “Compared to 2020 and 2021, CPW’s Southwest Region saw a 3% decrease in bear reports, but the Northwest Region, where much of the region was in severe drought, saw an increase of 9%.”

Regardless of cause, CPW wants the public to know that the majority of these conflicts are easily reducable.

‘These conflicts could all easily be reduced if the public takes some simple steps around their homes and properties to prevent bears from accessing them,” CPW adds.

To learn how to be BearWise and prevent bear conflict in your state, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.