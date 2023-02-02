Bear Cub Orphaned by Winter Storms Finds New Home at California Wildlife Center

This thin, abandoned black bear cub is getting a new home as California wildlife officials suspect winter storms orphaned her.

Young bear cubs cannot survive on their own. Born the size of an apple this time of year, the little ones rely on their mothers for anywhere form a full year to two years as they learn the ways of the wild. If something happens to mom in that time, an orphaned cub’s best chance is a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Thankfully, this is the case for a 10-month-old female cub found in Bakersfield, CA on January 26 by the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Rescued in time, the little one was transported to San Diego County where she’ll be looked after in a hands-off, outdoor enclosure with an adoptive brother. This will encourage both black bear cubs to adopt natural behaviors from one another, giving them a far better chance of surviving in the wild once they’re ready.

“As soon as they are strong and healthy enough, we want to return them to the wild.” Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, offers in their press release.

The pair will spend the next three months together in their outdoor enclosure, local NBS 7 San Diego reports. There, they’ll have access to trees, shrubs and other nature they’ll need to be familiar with.

“The next few months will be crucial, because we don’t want these cubs to get comfortable around humans,: Blue adds. “So our team will be very careful to ensure their stay with us mimics life in the wild.”

Bear Cub Season Is Upon Us

The 10-month-old cub will make the fifth California bear in Ramona Wildlife Center’s care. An “unusual” number of orphaned bears came into their care in late 2022, which further lines up with the catastrophic waves of weather the state has experienced.

Heavy rains and flash flooding can wash out dens and separate mothers and cubs, or result in their deaths. Whatever the case, the age of this latest rescue is a curiosity in itself. At 10-months-old, this would place her birth around late March of 2022, which is on the late side for American black bear cubs.

Typically, cubs are born in as January rolls into February. As Tennessee’s Appalachian Bear Rescue exclaims on their social media, “It’s baby bear season! Sows all around the country are denned up and expecting their little ones any day now (if they haven’t already given birth).

Black bear cubs are born tiny, hairless, helpless, and weighing less than half a pound. Typically, a mother bear (or sow) will give birth to a litter of two to three cubs. A single cub is also common. And before a sow and her cubs are ready to emerge come springtime, the cubs will have rapidly put on weight, weighing around 5 pounds when they first surface.

