Bear Digs Up Grave, Eats Corpse of Man’s Late Wife in Unbelievable Encounter

Mazlan Aluji is further grieving the death of his wife after a bear broke into their local cemetery, desecrated her grave, and consumed her corpse.

50-year-old Aluji lost his wife, Amek Along, last December to a stroke. She was laid to rest in the Kampung Dakoh graveyard, close to where they spend their lives together in Malaysia. As he always did, Aluji traveled to her gravesite with their son to clean it. They did so for a few weeks, right up until an unbelievable series of encounters.

“I visit the graveyard to clean it with my son on December 26 and suddenly I noticed footprints and bear excrement in the area where my late wife was buried,” Aluji tells local New Straits Times. “The next day, I brought the village residents along to check the area.”

The village will never forget what they witnessed next. “We found that Amek’s body was eaten by a wild bear and it was roaming around the graveyard,” Aluji recalls. And so he called the Gua Musan police station, reporting the incident immediately.

Officials would describe to Aluji what they believe to be the same bear roaming the village. An attack on a pet dog by a bear had also been reported shortly before the desecration of his wife’s grave and corpse.

“According to our practices, the body of a deceased person should not be moved and should be left there,” Aluij continues for the outlet. Now, he must grieve her loss all over again.

Aggressive Sun Bear is the Likely Culprit

This incident is exactly as it sounds: wildly unusual. What isn’t unusual, however, is the aggressive nature of Malaysia’s only native bear species, the sun bear.

Sun bears, like sloth bears, will attack people and pets without provocation. Although smaller than their North American kin, sun bears exhibit far more aggressive behavior. Eating corpses, however, is a behavior that would require a highly unusual set of circumstances.

The ursines are only native to Southeast Asia, where they often come into conflict with residents living in proximity to tropical forests. Like all bears, the species is an opportunistic omnivore. They’ll feed on just about anything if it is easily accessible and edible. And as humanity continues to threaten their existence with deforestation, sun bears will increasingly seek out alternative food sources.

The more forest that disappears, the less prey (like their typical birds, lizards, and small mammals) that is available to the sun bear. And if a body was buried too shallow, a sun bear would certainly be able to detect the scent, dig up the corpse, and consume it.

As of Newsweek’s update on the story, the ursine is “still terrorizing the neighborhood.” We can only hope that Aluji and his son are able to find peace after this tragic and horrifying discovery.